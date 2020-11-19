EndSARS: Inter-Faith clerics call for God’s wrath upon those plotting Nigeria’s fall

The National Inter-Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has declared “God’s wrath” upon the enemies of Nigeria plotting the nation’s fall.

The inter-faith clerics said the principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria through the EndSARS protests shall be put to shame.

NIFROP’s Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made the declarations on Friday at the ongoing 21 days Inter-Faith prayers for Nigeria by the Unity Church and Unity Mosque.

According to the Bishop, NIFROP is

fulfilling a divine mandate to ensure Nigeria experiences peace and prosperity in all spheres of lives.

In his speech titled “Oh God send down confusion to the camp of our enemies”, Garuba called on chaos and destruction on the enemies of Nigeria.

He, however, assured that the prayers of Nigerians have been heard and “God has sent His angels to take charge over the affairs of the nation”.

At the end of the spiritual exercise, Bishop Garuba forecasts a new beginning for the country, free from the clutches of the enemies.

Read the full statement below:

My brethren,

This is indeed the day that the Lord has made and we must indeed rejoice and be glad in it for His words are yes and amen. I want to use this special occasion to thank you all for your steadfastness so far in this programme. That we have elected to come out in our numbers to pray for our dear country is a great sacrifice that holds great reward for all of us in Jesus Name.

As we all know, Nigeria is Gods own country. Therefore we are not ignorant of the devices of the plans of the enemies against the peace and prosperity of our country. For the Bible tells us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but principalities and wickedness in high places.

The Bible also tells us that revelation terminates affliction for the Egyptians we see today we shall see no more. I say this to all of us gathered here that indeed our voices have been loud and the host of heaven has acknowledged our prayers and supplications on behalf of our great country.

Our gathering is indeed a testament of an unflinching love for our country. This much has characterized our previous gatherings, and our enemies have been out to shame to the glory of God.

My brethren, when I look through the crowd, I am indeed elated that God is indeed on the throne as it is succinct to state that we have all come together regardless of our ethnic and religious affiliations to come to God seeking for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

This 21 days inter-faith prayers and fasting is ordained by God, and there shall be signs and wonders at the end of the day. Those principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria shall be indeed put to shame.

My brethren, let us make no mistakes about what we are doing for in the eyes of men, it might be a routine, but indeed we are fulfilling a divine mandate to see that Nigeria experiences peace and prosperity in all spheres of our socio-economic lives.

This gathering is also to give a decree against the enemies of Nigeria to be put to shame in their dark and evil corners. And all their machinations shall be null and void because God is on the throne.

The book of 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 says “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.” Having this at the back of our minds, I tell us today that weapon fashioned against Nigeria shall succeed for we are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, His special people, that we may proclaim the praises of Him who called us out of darkness into His marvellous light.

My brethren, our prayers have been loud and clear. We have been consistent in calling unto God from where our help comet from and He has been faithful and to hear our humble cry towards the restoration of peace in Nigeria.

I have good news for all of us gathered here, and it is the fact that God has sent His angels to take charge over the affairs of Nigeria and all those that have constituted themselves into mini-gods would indeed be put to shame.

We are going to pray to God to send down confusion into the midst of those that have ganged up against Nigeria. For the Bible tells us in the book of Exodus 23; 27 “I will send my terror ahead of you and throw into confusion every nation you encounter. I will make all your enemies turn their backs and run.”

This bible verse is indeed our anchor point as we go to the Lord in fasting and prayers. May the table set before them become a snare; may it become retribution and a trap. May their eyes be darkened so they cannot see, and their backs be bent forever. May their place be deserted; let there be no one to dwell in their tents. May they be blotted out of the book of life and not be listed with the righteous. May God sends his angels to confuse and destroy every conspiracy against Nigeria, and so shall it be in Jesus Name.

My brethren, the exigencies of times require that we remain steadfast in our prayers and fasting all through these 21 days of prayers and fasting for Nigeria. For the Bible also tells us in the book of Mathew 18:20 “For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”

God is indeed in our midst, and He has promised to send destruction to the camps of the enemies of Nigeria. His wrath shall visit their dwellings wherever they are gathered to conspire against Nigeria.

I tell you all that God is not a man that He should lie. So, therefore, we shall sing to the Host of Heaven for the great victory coming the way of Nigeria for the wrath of God has visited all the enemies of Nigeria in their nocturnal places of abode for with our eyes shall we see the punishment of the wicked.

My brethren, this is indeed the day of the Lord, and we shall rejoice. We know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them.

I am excited that at the end of our 21 days of prayers and fasting, there shall be a new beginning and Nigeria shall be free from the clutches of those that are against our progress as a country. We have been praying, and we shall continue to pray.

I charge us not to be weary for seed and harvest time shall not seize. And God would indeed send down confusion in the camp of the enemies of Nigeria for God’s word is filled with promises from our Creator to provide and deliver. And God is faithful to fulfil all His promises.

God bless us all

