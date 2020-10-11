News

#ENDSARS: Irate youths attack Soun’s palace, destroy property

Nearly 24 hours after the killing of Isiaka Jimoh by the police during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, some aggrieved youth allegedly attacked the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade, destroying some property.

It was learnt that the mob arrived at the palace during a meeting that had the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogbomoso North Zone, Rev. Tayo Adeyanju and other leaders of thought in attendance.
Breaking into the living room and adjourning rooms in the palace, the mob destroyed several property worth millions of naira. Earlier, they had reportedly hauling stones at those in the palace.
Confirming the incident, the Secretary to the Soun, Mr Toyin Ajamu, said: “We had been trying to appease the protesters since morning. The protesters, who introduced themselves as students, came to the palace yesterday (Saturday) from the #EndSARS rally and we addressed them. We learnt that one person died in the process.
“Today, some of the aggrieved youth set bonfires at various junctions leading to the police station. To prevent the matter from degenerating, Kabiyesi directed some of his chiefs to appease the protesters but they started throwing stones at whoever came their way and threw tyres into the station.
“The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare visited the palace shortly before the attack on the palace while returning from the visit to the family of the deceased. They shattered windscreens of vehicles in the palace, vandalised the palace and burnt down a motorcycle.”

