EndSARS is a vote of no confidence in Buhari, says Ekiti PDP

The Ekiti state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the ongoing national protest calling for an end to all form of police brutality as a vote of no confidence in the administration of President Mohammad Buhari and his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The PDP, while reacting to the total lockdown of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday said that the President should either reconsider his continued stay as the president or review his style of governance which no longer met the yearnings and the aspirations of the Nigerian electorate. Speaking through its State Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, the party said that the protest in Ado-Ekiti metropolis which paralysed both social and economic activities had caused a lot of discomfort to innocent residents of the state capital.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Adeyanju said “one thing that is clear is that this protest is not limited to Ekiti State. It is a nationwide development, which has sent a clear message to discernible minds that the APC has outlived its usefulness.

The protest is a vote of no confidence in the APC administration.” Adeyanju went on: “The President was either wrongly advised by his security chiefs or he had decided to once again exhibit his legendary trait of insensitivity. A caring president would not be eager to assault the sensibilities of the citizens by changing the name of a notorious federal agency accused of brutality to an obvious killers’ squad.

What is the difference between SARS and SWAT? Meanwhile, an APC Chieftain, Otunba Olusegun Agbalajobi has advocated a drastic reduction in the cost of governance to combat incessant problems of unemployment, poverty and infrastructural deficit. Agbalajobi said Nigeria should reduce its spending by cutting down prodigious salaries of governors, members of the National Assembly and the political appointees.

