EndSARS: Killed police officers’ families get N160m

Inspector General of Police (IG) yesterday presented 39 cheques worth N160 million to families of policemen killed during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. Making the presentation at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Adamu said the development was meant to assure families of deceased police personnel that the Force would never abandon them in their moments of grief. The police boss commended the Force Insurance Unit for processing and paying the entitlements of the deceased police officers in record time.

He said: “Today we shall be presenting 39 cheques of group life insurance and the IGP Welfare Scheme amounting N160,153,998 to families of officers killed during the #End- SARS protests. “I do appreciate that no monetary reward can compensate for the lives of loved ones and breadwinners, but our prayers are with families of affected officers.”

Adamu, however, enjoined the beneficiaries to use the money in a way that would improve the welfare of the children and wives of the late officers. He added: “I would continue to prioritise safety and welfare of officers and pray God protects them and their families in the line of duty.”

