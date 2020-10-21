Metro & Crime

#EndSARS killings is crime against humanity – ASUU

Posted on

...says Buhari becoming excessively repressive

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Wednesday condemned the murder of harmless and largely peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, and the other parts of the country, describing it as crime against humanity.

 

The Union stated that killings in the ongoing protest is crime against humanity and called on the United Nations to show serious interest in the descent to totalitarianism by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan, ASUU Chapter, Professor Ayo Akinwole, in a statement made available to New Telegraph stated  that the Federal Government’s repressive attacks on the advocacy and demands for responsible and responsive governance by Nigerian youth shows that Nigeria was tending towards repressive military governance.

 

According to him, killing of youths, who were demanding for justice against brutality and in the process being murdered in cold blood, revealed that the security brutality of Nigerians was an agenda of the Federal Government.

 

Professor Akinwole stated that it was a taboo for parents to bury their children in Yorubaland and in most cultures, adding that the President has committed a taboo. He noted that peaceful protest and demonstration are forms of political participation to bring about positive changes, but regretted that the Buhari administration represses every voice of reason by behaving like a military President.

 

