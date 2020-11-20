EndSARS killings: PDP demands national truth commission

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent national truth commission on the reported killing of peaceful protesters by security agencies as well as alleged recruitment of hoodlums by agents of government to disrupt the demonstration by Nigerian youths against police brutality.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said its call for a national truth commission is predicated on the failure of the Buhari administration to come clean on the involvement of the military in the Lekki shooting as well as the alleged recruitment of hoodlums to attack peaceful protesters in Abuja and other parts of the country.

The party described as strange that the presidency is evasive and chose to push the responsibility of enquiry to the states, despite widespread allegations of involvement of Federal Government interests in the crime against humanity going on in Nigeria.

“Nigerians remain alarmed by the contradicting claims by government on the Lekki killing.

“It is recalled that in its first reaction, the military denied deploying troops to Lekki Toll Plaza.

“This denial was followed by a strange claim by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who pointed accusing fingers to faceless hoodlums in military uniform as being responsible for the Lekki killing, only for the military to later inform the Lagos enquiry panel that the military was invited to the Lekki Toll Plaza by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“In the same vein, Nigerians are disturbed by the contradicting claims by Governor Sanwo-Olu, who earlier asserted that there was no causality at Lekki Toll Plaza, only for him to admit afterwards that one person died and later changed his figure to two,” PDP noted.

It recalled the graphic videos and the gory pictures of Nigerians killed while waving the nation’s flag and singing the national anthem in protest against police brutality and myriads of injustices under the Buhari administration.

