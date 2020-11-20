News

#EndSARS killings: PDP demands national truth commission

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set up an independent national truth commission on the reported killing of peaceful protesters by security agencies as well as alleged recruitment of hoodlums by agents of government to disrupt the demonstration by Nigerian youths against police brutality.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said its call for a national truth commission is predicated on the failure of the Buhari administration to come clean on the involvement of the military in the Lekki shooting as well as the alleged recruitment of hoodlums to attack peaceful protesters in Abuja and other parts of the country.
The party described as strange that the presidency is evasive and chose to push the responsibility of enquiry to the states, despite widespread allegations of involvement of Federal Government interests in the crime against humanity going on in Nigeria.
“Nigerians remain alarmed by the contradicting claims by government on the Lekki killing.
“It is recalled that in its first reaction, the military denied deploying troops to Lekki Toll Plaza.
“This denial was followed by a strange claim by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who pointed accusing fingers to faceless hoodlums in military uniform as being responsible for the Lekki killing, only for the military to later inform the Lagos enquiry panel that the military was invited to the Lekki Toll Plaza by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
“In the same vein, Nigerians are disturbed by the contradicting claims by Governor Sanwo-Olu, who earlier asserted that there was no causality at Lekki Toll Plaza, only for him to admit afterwards that one person died and later changed his figure to two,” PDP noted.
It recalled the graphic videos and the gory pictures of Nigerians killed while waving the nation’s flag and singing the national anthem in protest against police brutality and myriads of injustices under the Buhari administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Israel uncovers tunnel from Gaza, military holds Hamas responsible

Posted on Author Reporter

    Israel discovered a new cross-border tunnel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday that its military said extended “dozens of metres underground” and into southern Israel. The military said its engineers discovered the tunnel using underground sensors attached to a concrete barrier that, once completed, will run 65 kilometres (40 miles) around Gaza, reports […]
News Top Stories

Electricity workers: Tariff hike won’t improve supply

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has said that plans by electricity distribution companies to increase tariff was merely a ploy to exploit Nigerians. The union said the increase would not in any way improve electricity supply as they are trying to make the public believe. Disclosing this in Lagos yesterday, General Secretary of NUEE, […]
News

Police recruitment: IGP approaches Supreme Court

Posted on Author Reporter

  … Seeks stay of execution of Appeal Court’s judgment Tunde Oyesina, Abuja The Inspector General of Police , Muhammed Adamu has approached the  Supreme Court seeking to challenge the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on September 30, 2020, which set aside the December 2, 2019 judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: