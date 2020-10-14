News

#EndSARS: Kogi gov supports disbandment

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday expressed support for the disbandment of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS). The governor, who addressed journalists at the Government House, Lokoja, said the continuous inhuman treatment meted out to innocent Nigerians by the defunct unit of the Nigeria Police called for spontaneous concern by the populace.

The governor’s statement was coming on the heel of continued protest even after the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had announced the disbandment of SARS as a unit due to the #EndSARs protests across the country. While expressing support for the protest, Governor Bello cautioned that the protest should quickly be regulated as it may be hijacked by mischief makers.

He further urged the protesting youths to trust President Muhammadu Buhari towards reforming the police in the country. “I urge the Nigeria youths to trust President Muhammadu Buhari’s holistic moves toward reforming the police service, which he promised in the wake of the #EndSARS protests leading to the disbandment of the special antirobbery squad.” Even though I support the agitation, which I described as ‘legitimate,’ it was unfortunate that the continued protest was assuming a new and frightening dimension as it had been hijacked by hoodlums.” He urged the protesting youths not to allow few unscrupulous elements to hijack what otherwise had been a legitimate and justifiable agitation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UN: Insurgency, virus threaten 10.6m in N’east Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 10.6 million people in Nigeria’s northeast urgently need aid as a combination of Covid-19 restrictions and increasing insurgent attacks put the civilian population in peril, according to the United Nations. “This is roughly the population of Belgium and twice the population of Norway,” Edward Kallon, the UN resident coordinator in Nigeria, told […]
News

COVID-19: Enugu reviews tricycle, market, others’ operations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Government has issued new business operation time-table for tricycle operators (Keke Riders), markets, restaurants and bars in the state in respect of cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown in strict adherence to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol. In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the tricycle […]
News

N400m Vehicles: Court orders arrest of ex-NASS Clerk, Omolori

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday granted an order to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest the immediate past Clerk to the National Assembly Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori.   Sani-Omolori allegedly diverted 14 Toyota Hilux vehicles and 13 Peugeot 508 valued over N400 million. It was further alleged that the official […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: