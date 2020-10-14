EndSARS: Kogi gov supports disbandment

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday expressed support for the disbandment of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS). The governor, who addressed journalists at the Government House, Lokoja, said the continuous inhuman treatment meted out to innocent Nigerians by the defunct unit of the Nigeria Police called for spontaneous concern by the populace.

The governor’s statement was coming on the heel of continued protest even after the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had announced the disbandment of SARS as a unit due to the #EndSARs protests across the country. While expressing support for the protest, Governor Bello cautioned that the protest should quickly be regulated as it may be hijacked by mischief makers.

He further urged the protesting youths to trust President Muhammadu Buhari towards reforming the police in the country. “I urge the Nigeria youths to trust President Muhammadu Buhari’s holistic moves toward reforming the police service, which he promised in the wake of the #EndSARS protests leading to the disbandment of the special antirobbery squad.” Even though I support the agitation, which I described as ‘legitimate,’ it was unfortunate that the continued protest was assuming a new and frightening dimension as it had been hijacked by hoodlums.” He urged the protesting youths not to allow few unscrupulous elements to hijack what otherwise had been a legitimate and justifiable agitation.

