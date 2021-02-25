Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Kwara receives panel report

…to set up implementation committee

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received a three-volume report from the Justice Tunde Garba-led Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS protest, promising to set up an implementation committee on its recommendations.
Receiving the report, AbdulRazaq said: “Kwara State is one of the few states that are turning in their reports. It shows that we are on track. We will also set up an implementation committee to look into the recommendations of the panel.
“I thank the committee for doing a very delicate work. You were able to bring your experience and expertise to bear on the difficult task. We understand from the size of the document you are submitting that a lot of work has gone into it. You needed more time which we acceded to.”
AbdulRazaq commended the Police and all security agencies in Nigeria for their services to the nation, and urged them to continue to do their duties diligently and in line with the law.
“We must thank the Police and other security agencies for their services to Nigeria for keeping us safe. We encourage them to do their work diligently. Some of the demands of #EndSARS are already being met by the president. Salaries and emoluments of the police are being looked into,” he said.
“President Muhammadu Buhari is also rolling out a lot of programmes through the social investment programme for the youths and indigents to ensure there is prosperity in the country.
“We need to remain focus and maintain law and order to tame the current insecurity in the country. We need to live together peacefully for the progress of the country.”
For his part, retired Justice Garba said if the government adopts the recommendations of the panel, it will help to support victims of identified cases of police brutality and also improve the living conditions of serving and retired police officers.

