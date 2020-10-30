EndSARS: Lagos, Osun reopen schools November 2

Lagos and Osun State Governments yesterday approved reopening of schools for all classes in public and private schools from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020. In Lagos, students in boarding schools would resume on Sunday, 1st November, 2020. Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this, said that this had been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that had regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by children.

She said: “We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/ students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority. “We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.” Governor Adegboyega Oyetola also announced the reopening of public and private schools on A statement by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, made available to newsmen in Osogbo yesterday said the reviewed academic calendar for 2020/2021 academic session would be released soon.

Besides, the state government also approved an extension of 3rd term by one week due to some crisis that occasioned closure of schools. It said: “Consequent upon the extension approval, the current term will no longer end on the 30th October, 2020 but will now terminate on 6th November, 2020. “All public and private schools in the state are to resume academic activities on Monday 2nd November, 2020 to conclude the extended 3rd term.”

Like this: Like Loading...