Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Lagos panel awards N7.5m to man remanded for six years without trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, Friday awarded the sum of seven million naira to a petitioner, Chidiebere Nwadi, who was incarcerated for six years on awaiting trial.
The petitioner, who first appeared before the panel on November 28, 2020, had earlier testified of his immense hatred for the Nigerian police as a result of the inhuman treatment he received from the security agency since 1999.
The 39-year-old man, who appeared without a legal counsel, narrated how the Nigerian police killed his dream of becoming a journalist.
According to Chidiebere, he was arrested by the police in 1999 when he came to Lagos and could not find his relative.
He told the panel that he was detained, tortured and later remanded in prison (KiriKiri) for six years as an awaiting trial.
However, in her ruling, Justice Doris Okuwobi said that the panel discovered that the petitioner was tortured and abused by officers of the Nigerian Police force without any justification.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One killed over brawl at Lagos Sharwama joint

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police have arrested six people in connection with the shooting and killing of a 32-year-old man, Kayode Olorunroba, following a fight at a Sharwama joint Alagbado area of Lagos State.   The incident occurred on Friday about 9.30pm at AVID Sharwama Spot when the deceased was said to have had an altercation at the spot […]
Metro & Crime

CCII honours Ibikunle, Larisa, other Ibadan heroes

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has celebrated five heroes of the ancient city by putting their portraits on the wall of honour in Ile Ibadan (Ibadan House) at Oke Aremo area of the Ibadan metropolis. Those honoured, whose portraits were unveiled, are Balogun Ibikunle Telu, Basorun Ogunmola Orisagunna, the late Oba Odugade Odulana, a […]
Metro & Crime

Robbers raid MKO Abiola’s house, cart away jewelries

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some suspected armed robbers on Wednesday invaded the house of Late MKO Abiola and carted away some valuables. Some of the valuables reportedly stolen by the robbers included jewelries and other items. New Telegraph learnt that the suspects scaled the fence to gain access into the compound and entered through the kitchen into the apartment. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica