EndSARS: Lagos panel awards N7.5m to man remanded for six years without trial

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, Friday awarded the sum of seven million naira to a petitioner, Chidiebere Nwadi, who was incarcerated for six years on awaiting trial.

The petitioner, who first appeared before the panel on November 28, 2020, had earlier testified of his immense hatred for the Nigerian police as a result of the inhuman treatment he received from the security agency since 1999.

The 39-year-old man, who appeared without a legal counsel, narrated how the Nigerian police killed his dream of becoming a journalist.

According to Chidiebere, he was arrested by the police in 1999 when he came to Lagos and could not find his relative.

He told the panel that he was detained, tortured and later remanded in prison (KiriKiri) for six years as an awaiting trial.

However, in her ruling, Justice Doris Okuwobi said that the panel discovered that the petitioner was tortured and abused by officers of the Nigerian Police force without any justification.

Like this: Like Loading...