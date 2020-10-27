News

#EndSARS: Lagos panel receives 15 petitions as Ekiti begins sitting Nov 2

Posted on Author John Chikezie and Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses yesterday received 15 petitions from victims as the panel was set to investigate a series of abuses which arose from #EndSARS protest which engulfed the state where millions of properties were destroyed by hoodlums.

The panel, which would sit from 10a.m. to 4p.m. for six months on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturday, yesterday commenced proceedings at the Lagos Court of Arbitration, 1A, Remi Oluwode Street, Lekki Phase 1.

Its chairperson, retired Justice Doris Okuwobi said that the panel which was independent of the Lagos State Government would ensure that individuals with valid complaints of human rights violations would receive immediate compensation. However, the panel has urged victims of the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters Lekki Tollgate by alleged members of the Nigerian Army to come forward with their petitions.

Justice Okuwobi said: “If their cases are disposed of in a month or two, compensation, if recommended, should go to the victims immediately to assuage their pain. “We are looking forward to memoranda from those affected by the unfortunate incident of the shooting at the Lekki Tollgate plaza by the military.

“The panel has received not less than 15 petitions relating to the disbanded SARS. “We are indeed ready to commence the public sitting. The petitions are here without the petitioners around, the panel will start full proceedings tomorrow (today).

“We are relying on the civil society to assist the panel with credible evidence of the killings at the Lekki Tollgate Plaza. “This is to ensure that there will be good evidence to assist the panel make appropriate recommendations in respect of all terms of reference of the panel.” Meanwhile, the Ekiti State panel of inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality and rights abuses in the state would commence sitting on 2nd November, 2020. The government while disclosing this said the panel would also hold in camera sittings for those who may not want to disclose their identities for fear of victimisation and other backlashes.

Our Reporters

