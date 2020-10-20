EndSARS: Lagos, Plateau, five others set up judicial panels

Not more than seven states have so far established state-based judicial panels of inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality or related extrajudicial killings with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) and other police units as directed by the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday last week.

The NEC had directed that judicial panels will include representatives of youths, students, civil society organizations, Office of the Attorneys General in the states, the National Human Rights Commission and would be chaired by a respected retired State High Court judge after a virtual meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The terms of reference for the panels are to; receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra-judicial killings; evaluate the evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints; and recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

The NEC further directed that the panels’ assignment should be concluded within a maximum of six months unless there are convincing reasons why a state governor should allow an extension. The NEC also directed each state to set up Victims Support Fund to enable payment of monetary compensations to deserving victims of alleged brutalities as well as Special Security and Human Rights Committees and Human Rights Complaint Offices in the respective states.

However, New Telegraph gathered at the weekend that so far only seven out of the 36 states have complied with the directive. They are Lagos, Plateau, Ondo, Ogun, Anambra, Ekiti and Enugu. The states that are yet to comply with the NEC directive according to the findings by the newspaper include Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Sokoto, Rivers, Adamawa, Delta, Imo, Borno, Kano and Edo.

Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Sunday approved the appointment of members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality and related extra judicial killings in the state with a view to ensuring justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units. Lalong in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, said the constitution of the panel is in line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the establishment of state-based judicial panels of inquiry by governors to hear complaints and ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their states. The panel is headed by a retired judge of the Plateau State High Court, Justice Philomena Lot.

Other members are Garba Patrick (a retired commissioner of police), Ezekiel Daschen (youth representative), Mrs. Rauta Dakok (representative of Attorney General’s office) and Mrs. Kiyempia Mafuyai (representative of Human Rights Commission). The panel is to investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra judicial killings; evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on validity of complaints as well as recommend compensation and other remedial measures. The governor challenged members of the panel to be thorough, diligent and fair to all those that will appear before them in order to ensure that justice is served to all parties without bias. The committee is expected to submit its report within six months

Ondo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has also set up a judicial panel to look into the cases of police brutality perpetrated under the purview of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

Akeredolu, who disclosed this at the weekend, while addressing the #EndSARS protesters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, revealed that the panel which will commence work this week will be headed by a retired chief judge. According to him, the panel will be saddled with the responsibility to receive complaints from members of the public on illegal detention, extortion and brutality by officers of the Nigeria Police in the state.

While commending the protesters in the state and in other parts of the country, the governor stated that their struggles have brought an end to the dreaded police unit. He urged the protesters to take advantage of the committee by bringing to its notice, all complains and issues around police brutality, extortion and harassment. “I note your statement that you don’t have a problem with SARS in Ondo State. But no doubt, SARS has ended and whether you have a problem with SARS or not, there is no longer SARS in Nigeria. Your struggle has brought an end to SARS and you should give kudos to yourselves.

“Now, when you talk about police brutality it is something not limited to youths alone. All of us know that several families have experienced this. People have lost their lives, people have lost their limbs and the police are aware of this.

“So, right from the President to the Vice-President and Inspector General of Police, all of us held a meeting yesterday at the National Executive Council and we made it clear that there must be a reform of the Nigeria Police and it has to be reformed.

“Now, we have to set up a committee here to be headed by a retired chief judge, so that all your complains would be filed to it. If you have anybody who is under any detention anywhere in the state, you will bring it to the notice of the committee.

Ogun

Another state that has complied with directive on judicial panel is Ogun State. Governor Dapo Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The panel which is headed by Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) is expected to evaluate evidence presented by any complainant and recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate. According to Abiodun, the setting up of the panel is in line with the resolution of the National Economic Council (NEC) at its meeting on Thursday. Also set up are Special Security and Human Rights Committee, Human Rights Complaints Office and Victims’ Support Fund.

The governor noted that the Special Security and Human Rights Committee is charged, amongst others, with the task of ensuring the protection of the rights of citizens by all security and law enforcement agencies; monitor the prosecution of any officer indicted by the Presidential Panel on Police Reforms and entertain complaints of human rights violations from the state’s Human Rights Complaints Office.

The Human Rights Complaints Office will facilitate easy access of complainants to prompt attention and assistance and give regular reports to the Special Security and Human Rights Committee for action.

The governor further disclosed that a seed fund of N50 million has been set aside as start-up amount for the Victims’ Support Fund, to enable payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims. The governor also announced the setting up of Ogun State Human Rights Complaints Reporting portal that will be accessible to all citizens of Ogun State to upload documentary and audio/ video evidence of cases of abuse. Abiodun added that the state will be establishing a forensic laboratory to aid and support police investigations and crime scene management.

Anambra

A 27-man panel of inquiring has been set up by the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, to look into extrajudicial killings and unlawful arrest of innocent people in the state by the police. The state Commissioner for Information, C Don Adinuba, who disclosed this, said the panel is headed by Justice V.N. Umeh (rtd), noted that the aim is to ensure freedom of Nigerians in Anambra State and restore the right and dignity of citizens.

Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed at the weekend, while addressing protesters in Ado-Ekiti that his administration is taking steps to ensure justice for victims of police brutality in the state, announced the setting up a panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS and related abuses in the state. His words: “In line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council, I have today (Saturday) constituted a panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS related abuses in the state.

The panel will look at all verifiable cases of SARS brutality and fatality and ensure offending SARS officers are identified and prosecuted appropriately, while victims or their families are duly compensated. “Membership of the panel will include a retired judge of the State High Court as chairperson and representation from Civil Society Organisations, including youth groups. The Attorney- General will publish additional details, including giving information on how our citizens can access the panel.”

Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Saturday announced the setting up of a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate complaints of police brutality or related extra judicial killings, as demanded by the #EndSARS protesters. Ugwuanyi made the announcement while addressing youths in the state who were protesting against police brutality in the country. It was the second time in two days the governor would be addressing the #EndSars protesters.

He reiterated his government’s position on the demands made by the protesting youths and disclosed that the panel would be chaired by a High Court Judge with two representatives of the civil society groups and a retired police officer of high repute as members.

Other members of the panel, according to Ugwuanyi, include a youth representative, student representative, a representative of the State Attorney General and another from the Human Rights Commission.

He added that the panel is saddled with the responsibility of receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality or related extra judicial killings; evaluate evidence presented/ other surrounding circumstances and draw conclusion as to the validity of the complaints and then recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate.

The governor also announced that his administration will establish a human rights public complaints team of between two and three persons to receive complaints on a regular basis, adding that the team will be established by the special committee on security and human rights.

Lagos

In Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated a seven-man judicial panel of inquiry and restitution to investigate cases of brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the disbanded SARS in the state.

The panel, which is headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, will sit for six months and is mandated to thoroughly investigate all verifiable claims of abuses and fatalities arising from SARS engagement in the state, with the objective to bring erring officers to justice and get compensation for the victims. Other panel members are Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), who represents the Civil Society, Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police), Ms Patience Udoh (civil society), Mr. Segun Awosanya (right activist), Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Lagos Citizens Mediation Centre) as well as a representative of the protesters and a representative of the Human Rights Commission. On the issue of compensation for victims of police brutality, the governor disclosed that a trust fund of N2000 million has been set aside by the Lagos State government for the compensation of victims and families of those who died in the course of SARS’ activities. Meanwhile, in Imo State, which is among the states to set up the judicial panel, Governor Hope Uzodimma is of the view that #EndSARS protest across the country is not only politically motivated, but ill intentioned. Uzodimma made the assertion when he received leaders of Owerri West council area of the state in government house, Owerri. The governor urged parents to call back their children home as the sponsors of the protest have been unearthed to the extent that over N1billion has been traced to the protesters. He maintained that his reasons for describing the protest as “politically motivated’ was factual and germane.

A call put through to the Attorney General of the State, Barr. Cyprian Akaolisa, was characteristically unanswered and a text message sent to his mobile phone by our correspondent about the setting up of the Panel of Inquiry and the position of the state in the matter, was not replied.

Similarly, the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, who is yet to comply with the NEC directive, said he will address the protesters if they come to him. According to the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, the governor is ready to address the protesters “but they have not come to him and he cannot go to them.”

In Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde asked leaders of the protesters to come up with their demands and meet a committee he promised to set up in order to fashion out solutions. He said that the leaders will periodically be interfacing with the government to end the unrest.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on his part, said he will heed to the NEC’s directive because the state’s resources would be used in funding such judicial panel. He also observed that such arrangement will not work because governors have no control of the police.

