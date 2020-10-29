Education

#EndSARS: Lagos schools to reopen Monday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Muritala Ayinla

 

 

The Lagos State government has approved the re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state beginning from Monday, November 2, while boarders in public schools are to resume on Sunday, 1st of the same  month.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this, said that this has been an unprecedented year with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.

She said: “We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the state government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.”

The commissioner therefore advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Ajasin Varsity restates commitment to quality delivery

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The latest Webometrics Ranking of Universities globally has rated Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State as the best state university in Nigeria for a second successive year.   According to the institution, in the just released 2020 ranking table, the Webometrics Ranking, which again rated the university as the Best State University and the 10th […]
Education

LASG: All classes in Lagos schools can now resume

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Government has approved the resumption of all classes in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools. The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, announced this in a statement on Monday. She said the remaining classes in both public and private schools in the state can resume from Monday, October 19, 2020. She enjoined […]
Education

Edo, UBEC strengthen basic education, improve quality assurance

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

As part of efforts to sustain reforms in the basic education sector in Edo State, the Governor Godwin Obaseki- led administration has distributed no fewer than 25 motorcycles to Quality Assurance Officers in the 18 Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs) across the state.   The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: