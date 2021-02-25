News

#EndSARS: Lawyers alleges threat to life, petitions DSS, Police

A lawyer and political activist, Mr, Dele Farotimi, yesterday alleged threat to his life over his position in respect of unfolding events in connection with the #EndSARS activities in Lagos State. Farotimi, who is a member of Radical Agenda Movement in the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said that he had already petitioned Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police over the alleged planned assassination by some state actors who were not comfortable with his position.

He said: “When you live in a country like Nigeria, you will always expect the unexpected because we live in a very violent country. I am already aware that I was offending a lot of powerful people due to my position in regards to the EndSARS protest, killings at the toll gate and the plan reopening of the toll gate. “But on Tuesday last week, I was threatened by some state actors that my life is notsafe so long am in Lagos and that I should watch my backbecauseIcanbekilled at anytimeif Idon’tbackdown.

“Somebody who is also privileged to certain conversations at a certain level which I won’t want to disclose now revealed the calculatedplantoassassinate me. I won’t reveal the name of my sources and I know it is not one of those empty threats because the threat was specific, names were mentionedandIknowoneof those mentioned at personal level because he is someone I have known for years.

