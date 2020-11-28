ENDSARS: LCC directors employed by Lagos govt, MD tells panel

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Mr Abayomi Omomuwasan, yesterday told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses and Other Matters, that the directors of LCC were employed by the Lagos State Government.

He said the directors of LCC includes; the Commissioner for Finance, Submissive for transport, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Budget and Economy planning, Special Assistant World and Infrastructure, two independent directors and himself.

Omomuwasan made this statement yesterday while being cross examined by one of counsels of some #EndSARS Protesters, Mr. Adesina Ogunlana. According to him, the company is into infrastructural development and toll road management and the names of Obafemi George and Mrs Olushola Oworu, are also part of the two independent directors of LCC. However, When Ogunlana asked the LCC MD, for the camera that was taken by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on October 25 when the government brought some people to visit the toll gate.

