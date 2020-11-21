Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: LCC presents footage from Lekki Toll Plaza to Lagos Judicial Panel

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings has commenced another sitting.
The sitting began at 10:27 am on Saturday with the Lekki Concession Company being called first to give its testimony.
They are playing footage from the incidents of October 20 at the Lekki Tollgate.
Although the Nigerian Army will also continue its testimony from last week, the chairman of the panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi says she will like them to see the footage from the LCC first.
Meanwhile, the #EndSARS victims’ lawyer, Adeshina Ogunlana says all lawyers to parties present have agreed to watch the clips from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm of that day.
Meanwhile, today’s footage showed that the scene was calm until about 6.43pm when people could be seen running towards the tollgate from the Oriental Hotel end.
Two minutes later, at 6.45pm, vehicles, with flashing headlights, presumably military vehicles, arrived on the scene. There were no fewer than seven of them.
At 6.53pm, about 10 minutes after the arrival of the military vehicles, the tollgate went into a blackout.
Two minutes later, at 6.55pm, one of the military vehicles drove through the tollgate to the other end where the crowd of protesters was gathered.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

‘Ortom has not disappeared from Govt House over COVID-19’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

*Benue varsity says VC not positive The Benue State government on Monday dispelled reports that Governor Samuel Ortom has disappeared from the Government House and gone into self isolation after allegedly contacting COVID-19.   This is just as authorities of the Benue State University, Makurdi have dismissed widespread allegations that Vice Chancellor of the institution, […]
Metro & Crime

Abiodun: You can’t blame me for Ogun’s bad roads

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

*Orders redesign, reconstruction of Akute-Alagbole road Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Wednesday said his administration should not be blamed for the deplorable condition of some roads across the state. Abiodun, who spoke during the inspection of the ongoing construction of 14km Ijebu-Ode-Epe road, urged residents to be patient as the state government intensifies efforts […]
Metro & Crime

Four Nigerian students arrested for allegedly hacking Philippine bank’s system

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four Nigerians in Muntinlupa City, Philippine have been arrested for alleged involvement in an international syndicate that hacks and siphons funds from banks . However, the Nigerians denied the allegations. The National Bureau of Investigation made this known in a statement on Tuesday, ABS CBN News reports. The statement was signed by NBI ’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: