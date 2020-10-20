EndSARS: Lekki Toll Gate killing saddening – PDP

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday’s killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos and other parts of our country.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians.

“This, to say the least, is saddening.

“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.”

The party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.

“We invite the International Criminal Court (ICC), to bring all those responsible for the needless death of these very young Nigerians to justice,” PDP demanded.

Like this: Like Loading...