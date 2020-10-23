Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Let's calm down, rebuild Lagos, says Hamzat

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has called on Lagosians to calm down and forget the past in order to rebuild the state, saying it is now clear to everyone that #ENDSARS protests were hijacked by criminals, who destroyed monuments and public assets.

Dr Hamzat called for reconciliation among residents, insisting that the that the intention of the initiators of the peaceful #EndSARS protests was genuine until it was hijacked by hoodlums who unleashed violence across Lagos and Nigeria.

Dr Hamzat, who made the call during an interview on Star 101.5FM today, maintained that despite the unfortunate turn of events which led to the destruction of infrastructure, such as the City Hall, the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, the ultramodern Oyingbo Transit Hub, among many others, Lagosians must come together as a united people to rebuild society.

 

Dr. Hamzat said: “We have to be sincere. The genuine protesters were peaceful. They were demanding for something that we all can understand and the governor and myself marched with them.”

While consenting that the need for the protest was very clear to all Nigerians, Hamzat expressed disappointment that those who did not mean well succeeded in discrediting the exercise to achieve their sinister motives.

 

He enjoined youths to embrace peace, saying: “We must dialogue with ourselves, we must intelligently sit down and decide the best way to move our state and country forward.

 

“Let’s all calm down; let’s all relax. Let’s not destroy businesses set up to employ our people. Those who have ideas should bring them up for discussion.”

 

