Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
#EndSARS: Let’s forgive ourselves, AIG Ajani begs Nigerians

The newly deployed Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in-charge of Zone 11, Olasupo Babatunde Ajani, yesterday appealed to Nigerians to work together with the police to reclaim the vacuum created during the #EndSARS protest. AIG Ajani, who was on a familiarisation visit to Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the protest had created a serious vacuum between the members of the public and the police, thereby causing a serious setback for them in discharging their statutory duties.

Received by the Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, as well as many stakeholders, the AIG appealed to stakeholders to please talk to their people at home to stop attacking the personnel of the force and see them as brothers and sisters. Ajani confessed that Nigerians no long respect the police as it used to be before the #EndSARS protest, adding that the police and the citizens had been working together peacefully before the #EndSARS issues. He lamented that the protest had created a distance and disrespect between the police and the citizens.

“You stakeholders that are here are the representatives of the people. Please sensitise your people and let us go back to the way we were before the #EndSARS protests. #EndSARS has created a sort of vacuum and we want to reclaim the space again and be closer to the people. Any police that wants to be successful must have the support of the people.

“We must cooperate and work together for peace to reign in this country,” he stressed, warning some members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) who were conniving with some police officers to extort the people to desist so as not to jeopardise the aim of creating the PCRC. He said all hands must be on deck to achieve peaceful coexistence in the country and stamp out crimes and criminality in the state. He called on the youth to shun drug abuse and respect the rule of law for the good of all. In their remarks, Eze Nudigbo, Dr. Alex Anozie, Seriki Shasha, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin and representatives of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oloye Lekan Alabi, pledged their commitment to talk to their followers on the need to be law abiding.

