EndSARS: Looters of govt property must be punished –Amaechi

Minister of Transportation Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has implored law enforcement agencies, to ensure that hoodlums who hijacked the recent EndSARS protest in the country and looted government property, faced the wrath of the law.

Amaechi made the statement yesterday in Lagos, during an assessment tour of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters, to ascertain the level of damage caused by criminals, who took advantage of the EndSARS protest to vandalize and loot government property.

He pointed out that it was legitimate to protest when necessary but described as illegitimate, for any person or group of persons to destroy government property during a protest.

Amaechi argued that it was not out of place to embark on a peaceful protest but stated that protesters ought to have been guided by the laws of the land during the protest, so as not to violate and incur the wrath of the law.

His words: “This is completely disastrous. It is not enough to vent your anger about police brutality in this manner. How does damaging government property concern the police?

“Whether you like it or not, this will be refurbished or rebuilt with government funds. That means the funds also belong to those who have set this place ablaze. In governance, those who commit crime should be held liable and appropriate punishment meted out on them.

“I was a student from 1983 to 1987 and if you look at Nigeria’s history, you would know that, that was a period when the Nigerian

Like this: Like Loading...