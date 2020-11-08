EndSARS losses: Acid test for Nigerian underwriters

The Nigerian insurance industry has been in the storm, as a number of people erroneously believe that claims are never paid whenever policyholders record losses. However, the recent #EndSARS protest has provided an opportunity for the operators to prove them wrong as they gear up to compensate policyholders, who were victims of the carnage. SUNDAY OJEME reports

For the first time after the civil war, Nigeria, two weeks ago, witnessed one of the highest social disorders that eventually culminated into arson, public and private property vandalisation, looting and even deaths.

The #EndSARS protests, triggered by youths demanding reform in the country’s police system, was hijacked by hoodlums and ultimately snowballed into anarchy.

Across the country, properties including houses, shopping malls, vehicles, police stations, and lot more were destroyed and looted by those who infiltrated the protests.

While those directly affected are still counting their losses, it is, however, estimated that getting some of the systems to run again would not only take time but also involve a lot of money.

As the victims gradually recover from the shock, one of the biggest questions at the moment is the role insurance would play to ensure those covered are duly compensated.

For a country whose citizens have largely displayed apathy towards insurance for years, the recent crisis becomes an avenue for the industry to up its credibility and also prove wrong the inauspicious public perception of not paying claims.

To the underwriters, their determination to offset all the claims is in no doubt as they have been upbeat in the last one week calling on insured victims, whose policies have an extension to riot and protests and other forms of civil commotion to file in their papers.

Specifically, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc said it was set to settle insurance claims for policyholders whose policies cover Strike, Riot and Civil Commotion (SRCC) extension.

The company in a mail sent to all its policyholders and stakeholders across the country, noted that such claims, like all others, would be expeditiously handled to ensure that customers are back in business as quickly as possible.

While calling on the victims of the protests to file their claims through the company’s website and customer care centre, it assured the aggrieved policyholders that they would be attended to passionately.

In the same vein, Coronation Insurance Plc (formerly Wapic), while commiserating with victims of the protests, advised its colleagues to reach out to their policyholders so as to ensure that the necessary compensation is made available for victims to get back to business.

According to a statement issued to this effect, the management said: “We would like to reassure our clients and the general public that, following the recent monumental loss of human life and damage to property and assets across the nation, we have shifted to our highest gear to get our customers the most appropriate help as quickly as possible at this time of need.

“We believe that insurance companies must ensure their clients do not have to wait for assistance after a disaster occurs by proactively collating information of damage and losses as well as responding to claims with speed and precision. We are well aware that our customers are dealing with numerous difficulties at this time and the last thing they want is a painful and challenging claims process.

“We want our customers to return to their normal way of life as soon as possible and have put in place a claims response platform for real-time communication and easy sharing of loss evidence to fast-track claims processing.”

Also, AIICO Insurance Plc, quoting its Managing Director, Babatunde Fajemirokun, in a statement by the firm’s Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications, Segun Olalandu, noted that the riots have had tremendous effect on individuals and businesses, both small and large.

“The losses incurred in terms of human lives and assets are enormous. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected in one way or another. I assure you that as a company we are doing all that is necessary to see our customers through this phase. We are asking our customers with covered cases to contact us for immediate assistance with claims.

“The year 2020 and all we have experienced as a nation are tailwinds, propelling us forward and helping us to evolve. Indeed, the injection of new imagination, energy and innovative thinking into our national discourse will take us there.”

Although other operators are yet to come out publicly to take individual positions on the issue, the Nigeria Insurers’ Association (NIA), the umbrella body of all the operators, reassured the victims that the insurance industry would meet their needs.

Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Ganiyu Musa, while speaking on the development, confirmed that all valid claims arising from the destruction would be duly settled.

While noting that all economic losses in the country were not insured, Musa said those that were insured should expect quick settlement of their claims as the industry was ready to cushion the effects of the current hardship from the losses.

He pointed out that assessment of claims from the crisis was already in progress as the underwriters had started getting notification of claims from policyholders. According to him: “Policyholders with valid claims have nothing to fear. This is why you took insurance, for times as these. If you are in doubt of how to start processing your claims, you can get in touch with your insurance company or brokers.

They will put you through the claims process. “For those that have not taken or do not have any form of insurance policy, this is the best time to do so because this is the essence of insurance. “As we speak, loss adjusters are already on sites and trying to come up with estimates of some of the facilities with the level of claims.

And most of our members are already receiving claims notification. For us as insurers, this is the essence of our business. “The reason people buy insurance is to have peace of mind and relief in case any of the covered perils happens.

“This is not just an issue of damage to properties or loss of goods, but because it involves loss of lives, of course, our first consideration will have to be for the families that are mourning the loss of loved ones.

“Those properties can be replaced. In the case of losses from the looting, vandalism and the rest, our message is if you have a valid insurance policy and the events are covered, you don’t have anything to worry about; our members as the Nigerian Insurers Association will honour their obligations.”

He urged those who had insurance policies to contact their insurance companies or brokers and commence the process to get indemnity based on the position of the contracts. “The magnitude of what we are hearing and seeing is quite huge, but as an industry, we are up to the task,” he said.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mr Fatai Adegbenro, expressed optimism that the industry would rise to the occasion and prove its relevance.

He implored the underwriters and brokers to reach out to the affected policyholders, assess the extent of damage through loss adjusters and pay compensation within the shortest time possible.

While describing the development as a good omen for insurers to prove their mettle, he noted that nobody appreciated insurance until something like this happens. “It is an opportunity for the industry to prove to the Nigerian public that insurance works in Nigeria.

I would implore all the brokers and underwriters to check their records and their books and quickly reach out to their clients who are affected, by putting a call through to them and when the situation settled, quickly send loss adjusters to go and assess the state of damage and ensure compensation is paid to enable them get back to business.

“I think the insurance industry will rise to its responsibility to prove that insurance works in Nigeria and that there is no cause for alarm, because they’re in business to pay claims. Insurance business is to pay claims,” he said.

Also reaffirming the underwriters’ willingness to redeem claims, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Law Union & Rock Insurance Company Limited, Mr. Ademayowa Adeduro, however, described the situation as unfortunate for the industry as compensation would deal a heavy blow on operators’ financials.

While blaming the destruction on delayed intervention by the government, he said the industry might seek Federal Government’s support to pay the claims.

As the country regains its breath from the anarchy that almost tore it into pieces, the expectation is how soon those who suffered huge losses would get back on their feet.

While they expect the government to play a role in this regard, the insurance industry operators have the major assignment of ensuring they do not disappoint their clients, who have policy extension to riots, strikes, protests and civil commotion as well as having their premium paid up to date.

Like this: Like Loading...