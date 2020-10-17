EndSARS: ‘Made In Lagos’ won’t drop on Oct 15, says Wizkid

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has hinted that his album, ‘Made In Lagos’ which was set for an October 15, 2020 release has now been postponed. This hint came via his Twitter account after a fan asked him, “#SarsMustGoNow ……but @wizkidayo MIL go still drop?” He then replied, “Not yet !! Mad times!!” The ‘Mad times’ Wizkid seems to be referring to is the #EndSARS protests that Nigeria is currently embroiled in.

He was also a part of the protest in London, where fans said he calmed an increasingly unsettled crowd in front of the British council. It will be recalled that on September 16, Wizkid took to his Twitter page to write, “MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME.”

In a chat with an unnamed source, Saturday Telegraph had gathered that the Nigerian superstar would release the album in October 2020. Earlier in the year, fans hoped the album would drop on July 16, 2020, but they got a single in ‘Smile’ featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R. A cover for the album is also said to have been shot months ago. ‘Made in Lagos’ is one of the most awaited albums as Wizkid has continuously postponed its release.

