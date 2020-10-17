Arts & Entertainments

#EndSARS: ‘Made In Lagos’ won’t drop on Oct 15, says Wizkid

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian superstar, Wizkid has hinted that his album, ‘Made In Lagos’ which was set for an October 15, 2020 release has now been postponed. This hint came via his Twitter account after a fan asked him, “#SarsMustGoNow ……but @wizkidayo MIL go still drop?” He then replied, “Not yet !! Mad times!!” The ‘Mad times’ Wizkid seems to be referring to is the #EndSARS protests that Nigeria is currently embroiled in.

He was also a part of the protest in London, where fans said he calmed an increasingly unsettled crowd in front of the British council. It will be recalled that on September 16, Wizkid took to his Twitter page to write, “MADE IN LAGOS! SOON COME.”

In a chat with an unnamed source, Saturday Telegraph had gathered that the Nigerian superstar would release the album in October 2020. Earlier in the year, fans hoped the album would drop on July 16, 2020, but they got a single in ‘Smile’ featuring Grammy-winning American singer, H.E.R. A cover for the album is also said to have been shot months ago. ‘Made in Lagos’ is one of the most awaited albums as Wizkid has continuously postponed its release.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Digital theatre beckons with ‘The Making of a Day’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The stage is set for the production of ‘The Making Of A Day’, a play for digital theatre by Akolo Anthony James. The idea of digital theatre becomes imperative following the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to checks its spread. According to James, who is a playwright, librettist and composer, the show has been scheduled […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Nollywood star, Omotola, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed she has contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Popularly called ‘Omosexy’, the 42-year-old said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she is now recuperating in isolation. “Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in Isolation and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Marine deck officer releases book on how to live good life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Captain Chigozie Harbor, a marine deck officer with specialty in subsea and diving vessels, has written a book which focuses on how to live good life. ‘Lessons from the Sea: a Sailor’s Disclosure on how to Live the Good Life’’ is a timely intervention at a time mankind is facing the uncertainty posed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: