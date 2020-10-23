EndSARS: Makinde visits flashpoints of violence in Ibadan

…promises to compensate for victims

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday embarked on a tour of hotspots of #EndSARS protests in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he declared that his government would continue to do what was necessary to secure lives and properties of residents of the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by a number of aides, stopped at different spots on the Idi-Ape/ Iwo Road axis, where he spoke to protesters in English and Yoruba languages.

He, however, warned youths to stop fomenting trouble or destroying properties in the name of the #EndSARS protests as he would not want any further loss of life in the state.

Makinde also promised to engage with the Commissioner for Police in the state on how the police would take a backseat pending the time the situation in the country would be put under control.

Makinde first made a stop-over at Testing Ground, Iwo Road, where policemen had been firing warning shots to ward off protesters from early yesterday and engaged with the protesting youths and residents, some of whom claimed to have lost properties to the violence that erupted in the area earlier in the day.

He said: “Let me ask you some questions; are you the ones that installed this government? Are you assured that this government will always do what is right for you? Since you installed this government, I want to assure you that we will do what is necessary for you. I want you to trust me on this.

