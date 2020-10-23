News

#EndSARS: Makinde visits flashpoints of violence in Ibadan

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

…promises to compensate for victims

 

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday embarked on a tour of hotspots of #EndSARS protests in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he declared that his government would continue to do what was necessary to secure lives and properties of residents of the state.

 

The governor, who was accompanied by a number of aides, stopped at different spots on the Idi-Ape/ Iwo Road axis, where he spoke to protesters in English and Yoruba languages.

 

He, however, warned youths to stop fomenting trouble or destroying properties in the name of the #EndSARS protests as he would not want any further loss of life in the state.

 

Makinde also promised to engage with the Commissioner for Police in the state on how the police would take a backseat pending the time the situation in the country would be put under control.

 

Makinde first made a stop-over at Testing Ground, Iwo Road, where policemen had been firing warning shots to ward off protesters from early yesterday and engaged with the protesting youths and residents, some of whom claimed to have lost properties to the violence that erupted in the area earlier in the day.

 

He said: “Let me ask you some questions; are you the ones that installed this government? Are you assured that this government will always do what is right for you? Since you installed this government, I want to assure you that we will do what is necessary for you. I want you to trust me on this.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Entrenched interests want Nigeria to remain the way it is – Fayemi

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in this interview, speaks on the state of the nation, call for restructuring and the second year anniversary of his second term in office as governor. FELIX NWANERI reports     What have been the gains, challenges and constrains of the last […]
News

Nigeria inches towards 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 298 new COVID-19 infections in 16 states. This takes the total number of confirmed cases to 49,068. States with new Covid-19 cases include Plateau-108; Kaduna-49; Lagos-47; Ogun-18; Osun-17; FCT-15 and Ondo-14. Others are Edo-8; Oyo-6; Akwa Ibom-4; Cross River-4; Borno-3; Ekiti-2; Bauchi, Kano and Rivers-1 […]
News

NEDC and transparency in governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Transparency, as one of the basic principles of good governance, implies the public insight in the work of public administration and bodies. Citizens should be enabled to inspect the work of the public administration as well as the availability of instruments for monitoring the decision-making process. Also, citizens should be familiar with the regulations applied […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: