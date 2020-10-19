News

EndSARS: MC Oluomo not behind protesters’ attack – Otegbeye

A chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Alamu Otegbeye has described as a patchwork of mischief-makers an allegation that the State Chairman of the Union, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo sponsored hoodlums to attack EndSARS protesters at the Lagos State Secretariat in Alausa. Speaking with reporters in Lagos, Otegbeye described the allegation against Oluomo as unfounded and baseless as it was meant to tarnish Oluomo’s reputation in an issue he knew nothing about.

Otegbeye, who is a former Deputy Chairman of the Union, wondered how anybody would link Oluomo or other members of the Union who had children in various higher institutions to the attackers. Also, Otegbeye commended members of the executive committee, Comrade Sulaimon Ojora- State Deputy chairman, Comrade Adekunle Mustapha (Sego)- State Treasurer, Comrade Ibrahim Yussuf- State Financial Secretary, Comrade Ganiu Shittu- State Vice Chairman, Comrade Runsewe Mukaila- State Vice Chairman, Comrade Usman O. Teslim- State Secretary among others. He said: “The Union aligns with the demands of the protesters, which is to get the police reformed. We are members of the public and not exempted from police brutality.

