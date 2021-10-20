EndSARS memorial: Angry protesters defy security agencies, march on Abuja streets

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Angry protesters on Wednesday morning defied all security threats and heavy deployment of combined team of operatives to gather at the popular Unity Fountain in Abuja and also march through the streets to mark the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

The protesters carried various placards, demanding justice over the killing of innocent and armless youths during the #EndSARS protesters one year ago.

Notable activists like Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju and others were among those who led the protesters.

The protesters, who marched out of the Unity Fountain towards the Ministry of Justice, were, however, prevented by security operatives who mobilized heavily and blocked the road few meters away from the Abuja Federal High Court.

