News

#EndSARS memorial: Angry protesters defy security agencies, march on Abuja streets

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

Angry protesters on Wednesday morning defied all security threats and heavy deployment of combined team of operatives to gather at the popular Unity Fountain in Abuja and also march through the streets to mark the one year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

The protesters carried various placards, demanding justice over the killing of innocent and armless youths during the #EndSARS protesters one year ago.

Notable activists like Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju and others were among those who led the protesters.

The protesters, who marched out of the Unity Fountain towards the Ministry of Justice, were, however, prevented by security operatives who mobilized heavily and blocked the road few meters away from the Abuja Federal High Court.

Details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

APC: No order restraining party membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has said that there is no court order restraining it from conducting membership registration. The party stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena. was reported that a court had restrained the […]
News

Oyo approves $1.2m for STEP agribusiness in six zones

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State Government yesterday approved $1.2million for the commencement of Start   Them Early Programme (STEP), an agribusiness initiative in six selected secondary schools across six geopolitical zones in the state. The programme, according to the state government would target at gainfully impacting youths in agribusiness with potential of expanding the economy of the state. […]
News Top Stories

Obaseki’s ADC slumps at gov’s inauguration

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Guard of honour member also collapses Gov seeks unity, cooperation Second term inauguration ceremony of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was almost marred yesterday as his Aide-de-Camp (ADC) collapsed on the podium. Clad in his police ceremonial regalia, the Superintendent of Police, who stood directly behind the newly sworn in governor, started wobbling before […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica