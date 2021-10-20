News

#EndSARS Memorial Protesters Arrive At Lekki Toll Gate Amidst Heavy Police Presence [PHOTOS]

Posted on Author Our Reporters


In remembrance of 20-10-20, a car procession is currently ongoing at the Lekki tollgate plaza, Lagos in memory of the #EndSARS protests of last year.

Nigerians, who turned up at the tollgate with their cars, were seen waving Nigerian flags from inside the vehicles and honking their horns while singing solidarity songs.

Speaking to newsmen, they stated that they will continue going back and forth at the tollgate as their own way of marking the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protest.

Notable faces at the protest ground include Falz The Badguy, Instagram comedian and actor Mr Macaroni, Yemi Adamolekun.

Meanwhile, Two persons have been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force at the Lekki Toll Gate, the venue of the #EndSARS memorial protest in Lagos.

One of the arrested was a lone protester dressed in a white, while the other is a journalist with Legit.ng

And in Abuja protesters have gathered at the Unity Fountain were they are also celebrating the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

Our Reporters

