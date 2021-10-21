EndSARS Memorial: Release, compensate youths arrested, Onitiri tells police

THE Nigeria Police Authorities have been advised to release immediately, all the youths and journalists arrested by security men during the October 20 EndSARS memorial protest all over the country for peace to reign.

Renowned socio-political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, who gave this advice yesterday in Lagos, stressed that those brutalized should also be compensated.

“We, the Democrats, wish to call on the Inspector-General of Police and other security operatives to release immediately all youths arrested and rough-handled during last Wednesday memorial protests of EndSARS.

“Peaceful demonstration is part of democracy. No government can take or deny its citizens the constitutional right to peaceful demonstration. In most advanced nations, people demonstrate and the police provide protection for demonstrators.

“Brutalizing protesters is the height of injustice. Where there is so much injustice, there can be no peace. There is no fairness and justice in the country, he alleged.

According to the politician, there is absolutely bad governance by our political leaders who are living in opulence and wastage while majority of the people are poor and wretched at the moment. Nobody is happy with the situation of things in the country, either politically or economically.

“Not only the youths are angry and frustrated, the adults are also fed up.

No government can gag the press and the youths. Let our youths ooze out their grievances and let us address and pacify them,” he pleaded.

Onitiri recalled that only last year, unconfirmed reports alleged that so many youths were mowed down and killed in their prime, while others were still being detained without trial.

“These alleged extra-judicial killings had become an albatross in our nation. The EndSARS protest has become an annual celebration which can never be ignored.

“No doubt, our youths have become rebellious and we made them so because we do not treat them nicely. So also we do not provide employment opportunities for our restive youths.

“We do not provide necessary infrastructure and enabling environment for our youths to thrive. The only thriving industries in Nigeria now are politics and religion. An idle hand is a devil’s workshop”, Chief Onitiri lamented.

The social critic strongly advised Nigerian youths to get involved in politics and take back the Nigerian nation from total collapse and looming disaster. “They should get their PVC ready against 2023 and vote out the bad politicians”, he advised.

