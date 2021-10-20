News

#EndSARS Memorial: Tear gas fired at hoodlums, not protesters – Lagos CP

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday, said hoodlums were dispersed at the Lekki tollgate, the venue of the #EndSARSMemorial protest in Lagos.

CP Odumosu, who spoke to newsmen at the tollgate, stated that the #EndSARSMemorial protesters had already left the location, adding that those who hung around were hoodlums with intentions to steal and cause destruction.

He said this while explaining why operatives of the Command fired tear gas canisters to disperse those at the tollgate.

According to him: “The activists had informed us that their activity will start by 8am and last till 10am.

“They had an agreement with us that they will be having a car procession, which they are done with and have left.

“They told us that they finished their activity around 10am, adding that whoever was found still hanging around is not part of them.

“Those you can see around now are hoodlums who want to steal and cause destruction.

“We found knives, cutlasses and other dangerous materials in their(hoodlums) possession.

“Those cannot be protesters but hoodlums, and that is why they were chased away so that peaceful citizens can go about their lawful businesses.”

The CP went on to debunk claims that someone was stabbed to death at the protest venue.

