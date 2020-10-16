EndSARS: Military warns thugs against attack on peaceful protesters

The military has vowed to deal with suspected thugs attacking peaceful protesters across some major cities in the country. This was as it vowed to frustrate attempts at undermining democratic governance in the country. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who stated these in a statement yesterday, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) remained totally loyal to civil authorities, as well as the President and Commander- in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari.

Specifically, Enenche noted that the AFN will not sit idly and watch troublemakers threaten the peace and security of the nation. It, therefore, pledged continuous synergy with other security agencies, to guarantee the fundamental rights of lawabiding citizens. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have observed with dismay some violence-related protests across the country; particularly the increasing number of attacks on peaceful protesters by thugs and miscreants.

“This unfolding event against peace loving Nigerians will not be condoned. Hence, thugs and miscreants are hereby warned to desist from engaging in violent activities against peaceful Nigerians henceforth, or face appropriate measures.

“Thus, the Military High Command duly encourages peaceful citizens to go about their normal activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are on ground for their safety,” Enenche stated.

In clear terms, any attempt to undermine the democracy of our beloved nation under any cover will not be allowed. While reaffirming its resolve to defend the Constitution, the military commended protesters that had conducted themselves peacefully. Enenche said: “For emphasis, the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains subordinated to the civil authorities of the country with unflinching loyalty to the President and Commander in Chief.

“Additionally, the Military High Command wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security, and the defence of democracy in Nigeria. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies hereby commend all citizens, particularly those who genuinely express their concerns in an organized, patriotic and civil manner.”

