EndSARS: Ministers seek restoration of damaged facilities in Lagos

Ministers representing the South-west geopolitical zone in the Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, urged the Federal Government to support Lagos State in the restoration of facilities damaged in the violence that followed the hijack of the #EndSARS protest by hoodlums.

The ministers said emphasis should be placed on facilities related to the maintenance of law and order as well as the administration of justice such as police stations, court buildings and the forensic laboratory.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the demand was part of the recommendations submitted by the South-West ministers to FEC following their assessment of the impact of the recent arson and looting in Lagos State.

Fashola, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues from the South-West region after the weekly FEC meeting, disclosed that they have also charged the Federal Government to consider supporting the Lagos High Court with some temporary office accommodation given the fact that some of the court buildings were razed during the crisis.

The minister said that he and his colleagues want the Federal Government to undertake a thorough investigation into what happened at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, particularly the role of the military in the alleged killing of unarmed protesters.

In addition, they have also asked the Federal Government to provide support for individual small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) affected by the looting perpetrated during the mob action by the hoodlums.

Fashola disclosed that in the course of their tour of Lagos to assess the level of damage, they discovered that about 15 police stations were destroyed; commercial undertakings, especially the ones in Lekki and many other parts in Surulere, were damaged; some schools, private properties and public buildings like the City Hall, the Lagos High Court, Lagos Forensic Laboratory, DNA Centre, the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Oba of Lagos Palace were damaged.

He said that they also visited the Lagos High Court, forensic laboratory and the Lekki Toll Plaza where he claimed they found some items which were handed over to the state government to assist them in their investigations into the shooting incident.

Fashola gave the other recommendations listed in the report as follows: “To also urge Federal Government to consider short to medium term support to small and medium businesses who were affected by the looting and arson which took place in Lagos and other parts of the country, to see if something can be done through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism.

“To also ensure that whatever is approved should also involve the National Economic Council, the platform on which state governors meet, so that other states across the country who were also affected, businesses damaged can benefit in addition to Lagos residents who may so be supported.

“We recommended that the Federal Government re-mobilize critical organs and agencies such as National Orientation Agency and formal educational institutions to focus on ethical re-orientation, inculcation of family values into the school curriculum.

“We recommended focus on etiquette, local reasoning, critical thinking, solution seeking, empathy, self-respect, civic duty and human rights. “We also recommended the Federal Government to actively seek and support the process of justice for all by ensuring that any of those apprehended and identified to be involved in the perpetration of this carnage be speedily be brought to justice and fairly tried.

“We also urged the Federal Government to implement the maintenance of facility management policy approved by FEC in 2019 for Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and to encourage states to do the same.

“We do this because we see this as a usual vehicle to help absorb and create immediate employment of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labour, in order to address huge unemployment and poverty related part of the problem. This is important because people have skills, but we need to provide the economic environment in which those skills can become income earning and self-rewarding.

“We urged government to also restore confidence in the police and their morale among the officers of men and women and to improve their welfare, while tracking the ongoing reforms being undertaken in the police force.

“We also urged the Federal Government to consider, through the Federal Ministry of Health, issues of substance abuse amongst the populace and propose solutions because, this potentially affects mental health. We made this recommendation mindful of the global opium and substance abuse crisis and the impact on our country as well. We think this is a matter that requires some attention and focus.”

Fashola said that the report of the ministers was the outcome of their meetings with stakeholders in their home states in the aftermath of the protests. Buhari had, on October 21, sent FEC members to their home states, with a view to solicit the support of stakeholders, including political, traditional, religious and community leaders against the violence that emanated from #EndSARS protests. The presidential directive was also meant to douse tensions that resulted from the #EndSARS protests across the country.

Ministers from the South-West are Otunba Niyi Adebayo, representing Ekiti; Rauf Aregbesola, representing Osun; Sunday Dare, representing Oyo, Olamilekan Adegbite, representing Ogun; Olorunnimbe Mamora, Lagos and Tayo Alasoadura, representing Ondo. Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has signed an executive order establishing the “Lagos State Rebuild Trust Fund” toward rebuilding the state.

Signing the executive order at the Lagos House, Ikeja, yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said that rebuilding the state was necessary, due to the huge destruction witnessed during the mayhem that followed recent #End- SARS protests. The governor also constituted an eight-member Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee to oversee the rebuilding of every aspect of the state and also look at the future and healing of Lagos. He said that in the last few weeks, the state government had been inundated with local and global offers of assistance to rebuild the state and recover all that were lost to arson and violence in the month of October. According to him, it is obvious that the government can no longer wait to begin the onerous task of reconstructing Lagos State.

“In the next few days, our government will send a bill to the Lagos State House of Assembly for the Establishment of a Trust Fund to Rebuild Lagos. “However, with the deluge of offers of immediate help and assistance that we have received locally and internationally, we can no longer wait until the bill is passed. It is expedient that our enumeration, recovery, and rebuilding efforts start as soon as possible.

“Therefore, by the power vested in me as the Governor of Lagos State, I will today sign an Executive Order to set up an eight-man Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee, which will, as a matter of urgency, begin to oversee our recovery process,” Sanwo-Olu said. The governor said that when the Trust Fund Bill is passed by the House of Assembly and becomes law, the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee would be dissolved, and its functions would be immediately transferred to the newly established Trust Fund. Members of the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund include Mr. Yemi Cardoso, Prof. Kanyisola Ajayi, Mr. Gbenga Agboola, Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mr. Sam Egube, Mr. Jimi Hotonu, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman and a member of international donor agency.

