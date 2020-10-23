EndSARS: Miscreants took charge, grounds activities in Enugu

Hoodlums yesterday continued to wreak havoc in Enugu under the guise of protests against police brutality as they touched some government and private’s buildings in the state.

They also vandalized some banks, street lights and traffic lights within the metropolis.

The protesters while defying the 24-hour dusk-to-dawn imposed by the state government on Wednesday evening, went ahead making bonfires, blocking major streets with obstacles and creating tensions in the state.

Some of the facilities affected included branches of First bank and United Bank for Africa (UBA) at Garki Awkunanaw as well as Access Bank on Presidential road, Enugu.

Also destroyed was the University of Nigeria Enugu campus (UNEC) facility at Ogui new layout and two commercial buses were burnt.

On Wednesday evening, the protesters had destroyed a First Bank branch at Abakpa, facilities of Enugu north local government council, a police station at Maryland as well as pulled down several shelter bus stands and set them ablaze.

Major roads were completely barricaded with metals and log of woods by the rampaging youths who forced vehicle drivers to mount green leaves on their cars in a show of solidarity or face attacks for failure to do so.

