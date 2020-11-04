EndSARS: Monarchs decry vandalism in Aba

Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Traditional rulers of Aba na Ohazu, the indigenous people of Aba South Local Government Area of Abia State, yesterday decried wanton vandalism that took place during the recent nationwide #EndSARS protest.

The monarchs alongside major stakeholders, women leaders and youth leaders toured the vandalized government’s property in the council, praying and laying curses on hoodlums who looted and burnt many properties including the council’s Secretariat. Chairman, Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Ibe Enyeazu (Ogele-Ukwu) of Umuogele Kingdom, said he would not hold his tears when he arrived at the council’s Secretariat and saw how their revered Aba Town Hall was vandalized and burnt.

He said: “Our people are crying. I’m also crying because the disaster that took place in this our Local Government Headquarters is painful. They looted the Chamber of Aba South Council of Traditional Rulers and set everything ablaze. “Since we were born, we’ve never seen such evil. All the places where protest took place, non witnessed what we’re seeing here.

“This is the handwork of evil people we welcomed in our land. How can people destroy a land that welcomed them in this manner? Any youth involved in this destruction doesn’t want to grow old.”

Also, HRMEzeMondayUgbor (Eze-Ukwu Omereoha-2 of Aba) said“ourheartsareburning. We came here with tearful hearts. The entire people of Aba na Ohazu. No other local government was visited the way ours was by this evil.

“Out of the entire country, aside Lagos no place suffered what Aba South recorded. We express our deep concern and we curse those who did this evil. “If we did this kind of thing in their own areas, God will bless them, but if we didn’t do anything like this in their own areas God will never forgive them.

“Our forefathers accommodated everybody notwithstanding your tribe our religion. We no reason why we should be visited with such a calamity by people we embraced.”

