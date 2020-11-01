EndSARS: Murdered policemen are fathers, husbands, uncles –Bereaved children

Some family members of policemen attached to the Lagos State Command, who lost their loved ones and those who were mained during the #End- SARS protests which rocked some parts of the state recently said the ugly incident would linger in their memories for a long time.

The law enforcement officers came under attack when agitators suspected to be hoodlums hijacked the hitherto peaceful protests that had gained traction both in Nigeria and beyond. Burning, looting and killing became the order of the day when hoodlums started attacking Police stations and carting away ammunition and weapons among other unlawful acts. In order to put a lid on the brigandage, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state.

When the dust finally settled, 205 Police stations were either totally or partially destroyed while 22 policemen were killed and 38 others injured; more than 50 civilians also lost their lives. More than 100 vehicles belonging to both the police force and civilians were also burnt or vandalised.

Recanting their experiences, some children and wives of policemen, who spoke with our correspondent at Police Highways Patrol Barracks, Ikeja and some other barracks described the killing of their breadwinners during the protest as “unfortunate”, because those policemen killed left behind children, wives and extended family members who depend on them for survival.

A woman, who identified herself as Rebecca Audu, said: “My husband is a policeman; my brother is also a policeman. I don’t pray for any of them to die in the course of their duty. I do not wish myself and other Police officers’ wives to experience such.

“It is true that there are bad eggs among the policemen, but we cannot because of that assume all policemen are bad. It is the responsibility of the Inspector General of Police and Commissioners of Police to fish out the bad ones and prosecute them whenever they run afoul of the law.” She continued: “Our husbands are suffering.

Take a look at the barracks where we live. Some have collapsed. “Some time last year, some parts of the building in the barracks collapsed and killed two policemen who were fast asleep. The salary my husband and those who are in his rank of Inspector, earn, does not take us anywhere. That is why we are managing where we are in the barracks.

“Some policemen who don’t want their children to be brought up in the barracks have gone outside to rent apartments. “Those calling for scrapping of SARS, should have asked for a good welfare package for them to enable them discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“Those Policemen who were killed during the protests, where do they want their families to start from? When a policeman dies getting his pension and gratuity is a serious problem, even before he is buried, a Police Provost would come and chase his family members out of the barracks for someone else to occupy the apartment. “People don’t know what an average policeman is going through in cause of discharging their duties to their father land.”

A lady, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some of them who are grown up work to assist their parents in the upkeep of the house. According to her, while growing up she saw police work as a profession through which one can serve his/her fatherland diligently.

Unfortunately, what her father and other policemen are going through is unbelievable, they are suffering. She said: “One major problem killing the Nigerian Police Force is ‘man-knowman’.

When you don’t have a godfather, who can spin a juicy posting where you can make money to take care of your family and give a return to your boss, and who placed you on the beat, you are on your own. If all this favouritism is not checked, good welfare packages and a good environment to live are provided, we will always have same problem repeatedly, because every policeman wants to live in a comfortable house, ride a good car and place their children in a decent school.”

Commenting on the implication of the arson attacks on police posts she said: “Because of this, Policemen have stayed off the roads. This has resulted in traffic jam in the Lagos metropolis. I learnt people are already appealing that police should go back to their various beats in order to prevent armed robbers from taking over the state. I also heard that some parts of the state are experiencing serious robbery incidences.

“Can you imagine the hypocrisy of human beings who are saying Policemen are the cause of their problems?” However, Joseph Idachaba said he is proud to be the son of a policeman and proud of his father as a professional law enforcement officer. Mr. Abdulahi Dalhatu, described the gruesome manner the policemen were killed by the hoodlums during the protest as highly uncalled for. Dalhatu, whose father was attached to the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Lagos State Command, said: “I do not support the killing of Policemen.

“What annoyed me most was that the protesters claimed they are fighting for the interest of Policemen and the same Policemen you’re fighting and killing, a friend of my father was beaten to a pulp and his arm broken in addition to other injuries he sustained. Unfortunately, government is not taking care of him, it his family that took him to hospital where he’s receiving treatment now.

“Had it been he died during the clash that’s how police authority would forget him, that’s exactly what we the police children are saying, never in my life would I join police. The only thing the government provides for them are arms and ammunition.”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Muyiwa Adejobi said the Command arrested some suspects for various offences through intelligence-led policing and community efforts.

