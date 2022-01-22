EndSARS: Nasarawa begins implementation of panel report, pays N10m

The Nasarawa State government, yesterday said that it has begun the implementation of the report of the judicial commission of inquiry into the activities of the special Anti-Robbery squad -End- SARS of the Nigeria police. The government had set up a 7-man judicial commission of inquiry led by retired justice Badamasi Maina.

The commission, which received 16 petitions during its sitting, had since submitted its report to the government. The Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Nasarawa State, Abdulkarim Kana, told Saturday Telegraph in an interview yesterday in Lafia that the state implementation of the commission’s report had begun with the payment of N10 million compensation to the only victim in the state.

He disclosed that the case involved an agency of the state government, which allegedly caused the death of the person; the family was immediately compensated upon the approval of Governor Abdullahi Sule. The Attorney-General and Justice Commissioner explained that the other victims as contained in the report are for the Federal Government, saying compensation would be made to them as soon as the Federal Government releases funds to that effect. Kana said: “in the recommendation only one person is entitled in the state and the family of the victim had been paid N10 million. “The payment involved an agency of the government which allegedly caused the death of a person the government paid N10millin on sympathy grounds.”

