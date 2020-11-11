News

#EndSARS: Nasarawa panel receives 16 petitions, assures of justice to victims

The judicial commission of inquiry into the activities of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) in Nasarawa State yesterday said it has received 16 petitions from various complainants across the state. Among the petitions received by the commission included that of the family of late Mallam Dahiru Ibrahim, a Lafia-based driver allegedly shot dead at a police checkpoint on Lafia- Makurdi road on his way back from Makurdi in 2004. Investigation revealed that the family of the victim, late Dahiru Ibrahim, later got judgement at the Federal High Court, Lafia, and was awarded N100 million against the police.

But investigation further revealed that the attempt to execute the judgement by garnishee police account was frustrated through unbearable bottlenecks. In his address during yesterday’s sitting at the premises of the Ministry of Justice in Lafia, Chairman of the commission in Nasarawa State, Justice Badamasi Maina (rtd),said the 16 petitions received by the commission would be handled expeditiously, considering the time limit given to the commission.

He said that the commission would not entertain complaints outside the state, adding that the mandate of the commission was limited to the state and that the commission would not be obliged to take such petitions/ complaints unless there were reasons to do so.

