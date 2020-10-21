EndSARS: N’Delta militants threaten to attack oil facilities

Nine militant groups in the oil-rich Niger Delta have threatened to dump the ceasefire agreement with the Federal Government and attack oil facilities in the region if the demands of #EndSARS protesters are not met.

The militant groups under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), which issued the threat in a communique after an emergency meeting in Delta State, also accused the National Assembly and the political class of forcing the people to fight back through the protests.

The communique, which was signed by RNDA leader, self-styled “Major- General” Johnmark Ezonebi, aka Obama, reads: “We will engage the troops attached to the proposed Operation Crocodile Smile and resume attacks on some identified oil facilities in the region if issues of poor welfare, armed oppression and inequality in the standard of living between the citizens and political elites are not addressed.

“RNDA leadership has directed its striking force unit commanders in all the nine militant groups to be on standby and maintain visibility on identified locations with study and locations striking methods.

“We may resume heavy destruction of major crude oil pipelines and their platforms, including the major gas distribution pipelines from Escravos-Warri-Kaduna.”

Also targeted are major pipelines, including the Chevron Valve platform located at Abiteye, Warri- South Local Government Area, Delta State.

“This is one of Chevron’s most significant platform and it serves as a connecting point where all other Chevron’s Niger Delta platforms link up; and Shell underwater Forcardos 48-inch export pipeline, which connects from Clough Creek through River Ramos Creek delivery line to the Forcardos Terminal, a major and one of Nigeria’s highest crude delivery pipelines will be brought down as well as the major Escravos trans Lagos pipeline linking Warri to Lagos.

“Major gas pipeline that supplies both Lagos and Abuja with constant electricity supply will be cut off and other several gas and oil pipelines belonging to NNPC located near Warri within the hinterland will also be blown up,” the groups said.

The communique added: “The major Chevron main electricity feedback pipelines located at the Escravos Tank Farm at Ciera Creek will not be left out in this well-coordinated attack, the major one of the highest crude oilproducing wells owned by Chevron, which are RMP23 and RMP24 all located near Dibi in Delta State and it contribute majorly to the daily crude oil production chain of the country will all be blown up and cut to zero level and the Bunny Nembe Creek trunk pipeline located at Bonny Export Terminal line will not be left out.

“In addition, RNDA urgently demands release of the N98 billion gas flare penalty fund to host oil communities through the leadership of the national chairman of HOSTCOM, Prince Mike Emuh.

“We also demand the urgent release and implementation of the 10,000 pipeline surveillance security contract job for host communities,” he added. “Major-General” Ezonebi explained that they, the militant groups, are supporting the protesting youths because of the inequality in the distribution of wealth and development in the country.

“We, the agitating militant groups in the creeks, are lending our voices to the demands of our great resilience Nigerian youths based on the fact that Nigeria is a blessed nation full of abundance of so much untapped natural resources, wherefore we demand for a better Nigeria that the welfare of the citizens should be seriously taken into account,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...