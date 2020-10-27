News

#EndSARS: NEC backs overhaul of security services

The National Economic Council (NEC) has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the country’s security services by improving the capacity of security officers across the rank and file while providing them with the necessary equipment to carry out their jobs effectively.

The Council which is headedbytheVicePresident, Prof Yemi Osinbajo established that economic issues underlie what the country has gone through in the last few weeks.

It therefore canvassed that good governance and improved service delivery remained the panacea to social tensions in the country. In a communique issued at the end of a four hour emergency meeting held at the Presidential Villa, the Council agreed that social welfare for citizens must be given greater priority in the country. Members of the Council expressed condolences to all those who have been injured, suffered thedeathof aloved oneorlost property since the hijacking of the EndSARS demonstrations by criminals and hoodlums across the country.

The Council observed the low morale of security operatives during the period and resolved to commend the Nigerian Police and all the security agencies for their handling of what is clearly an unprecedented problems.

The Council affirmed an unequivocal belief and assurance that most members of the nation’s security personnel were law-abiding and capable of restoring law and order in the country. “NECenjoinedthe CACOVID leadership to come out with an independent statement on the status of the distribution of palliatives donated to States which should clearly explain the circumstances behind the delay in the distribution of food items domiciled in warehouses across the country.”

