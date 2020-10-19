EndSARS: NECO reschedules Monday’s examination to November

Following the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the country, the National Examinations Council (NECO), has been forced to reschedule today’s (Monday) Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to November 16. A statement signed by NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, explained that despite leaving its official take off point on Friday, examination materials to some states were yet to be delivereddue to the blockages and strainedmovement occasioned by the protest.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained to reschedule the Paper I Computer Studies Practicals earlier scheduled to take place on Monday 19 October 2020, 10am to 1pm, for Monday 16 November 2020, 10am-1pm “This unforeseen incident has been caused by the ENDSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin.

The NECO delivery truck had left its take off point well in advance on Friday 16 October 2020, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then. “The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved and are intact. “While regretting any inconveniences this rescheduling may cause our esteemed stakeholders, the Council has however taken this decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures for seamless conduct of the Council’s examination.”

