News

#EndSARS: New report shows CNN is desperate —Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has accused CNN of desperation over its second report on the Lekki toll plaza shootings that happened on October 20.
The Minister said this on NTA on Wednesday.
The Atlanta, Georgia-based news network had on Tuesday released a second ‘investigative report’ on the shootings at Lekki Toll Plaza during the #EndSARS protests amid threats of sanction from the Federal Government.
But Lai Mohammed had faulted CNN’s report, saying it lacked credible sources.
When asked about the CNN’s second follow up report, the minister said: “It shows that they (CNN) are desperate. The so-called recent development has been seen before. There is nothing new. If there is anything new, it is a contradiction of CNN’s position.
“What we are asking CNN is that where is your evidence? The military has been consistent. CNN contravenes the basic principles of journalism – fairness, and balance.
“They did the story without contacting the Federal Government for its own side. They relied on second and third parties narratives.
“They (CNN) were caught spreading fake news and they are trying to escape.
“We are accusing them (CNN) of basing their stories on videos sourced on social media. CNN has been inconsistent. It also doctored the video it got.
“We are confident in our position.”
On the letter addressed to Jonathan Hawkins, VP (Communications), CNN Centre, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, the minister said: “We have received an acknowledgment and we were told that the letter has been passed to the editorial team.”
CNN, in its second report titled, ‘Analysis of CCTV footage from Lekki toll gate raises new questions about shooting’, stated that it had obtained the video and subsequently analysed its content.
CNN also compared the CCTV footage with some of the videos on social media which the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had sanctioned three local television stations for using and concluded that the authorities had more questions to answer.
The fresh report also shows the Commander, 81 Division, Brig.Gen Ahmed Taiwo, admitting before the judicial panel that his men indeed took live ammunition to the tollgate.
Incidentally, in the first report, CNN said it had made efforts to contact both the Lagos State government and military authorities for their responses to the report but got no answers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Stock market: Investors gain N331bn in August

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Equity trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday closed the month of August on the positive note with a gain of N331 billion.   Boosted by the remote trading, the equity market defied the negative impact of the continuous spread of COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian economy as investors leveraged on undervalued stocks.   […]
News

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante can’t operate in Benue

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday dismissed a claim by Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore that its vigilance outfit, said to be embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), is functional in Benue State and 35 other states of the federation.   The governor unmistakably said that the group […]
News Top Stories

AMCON tasks receivers on recovery of N5trn debt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, at the weekend reiterated that if at sunset, the corporation is unable to recover its outstanding huge debt of over N5 trillion, the debt burden would automatically become the debt of the Federal Government of Nigeria for which taxpayers’ monies will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: