#EndSARS: NITDA outlines preventive measures against hacking

Nigeria’s ICT regulator, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has released tips on the preventive to be taken by website owners, especially, government agencies, against hackers.

 

This came on the heels of an onslaught declared against Nigerian government websites by the global hacker group, Anonymous, in solidarity with the Nigerian youths’ EndSars protest.

 

Already, the hackers, after taking over the Twitter accounts of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), had also hacked the websites of the country’s anti-corruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

 

NITDA in the tips titled: ‘How to Secure Your Website from Hackers’ advised website owners to always keep their website platform and software up to date as hackers attempt to abuse security holes found in software.

 

The agency said web managers must also ensure that their passwords are secure and complex, adding that this makes it difficult for hackers to crack.

 

Other measures according to NITDA, installation of SSL certificate, which would provide the website with data encryption; enhancement of websites with security plugins that actively prevent hacking attempts.

“Install the web application firewall; this blocks all non-essential ports; install anti-malware security to prevent attacks and tighten network security; and run regular backups-to prepare for the worst scenario,” NITDA further advised.

