#EndSARS: Northern elders pass confidence vote on Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…decries attacks on protesters

Our Reporter

Amidst the palpable tension in the country, occasioned by the continued protests against police brutality, some Northern elders have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
According to the elders, the president’s leadership quality had ensured the existing unity among the people, despite pockets of threats in some quarters.
The elders, who articulated their position under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development,(CNEEPD), however, expressed worries over the prevailing security situation in the country.
They expressed fears that the situation might rub-off negatively on the general progress made by the government.
Consequently, they have renewed their call for the removal of the Service Chiefs, who have remained in their respective positions since July, 2015, when they were appointed by President Buhari.
These positions were contained in a communique made available to the media Saturday, after its expanded meeting held in Abuja.
The 12-point communique read in part: “After exhaustive and painstaking deliberation by the entire Executives and Members of the Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday October 15, 2020, the forum unanimously resolved as follows:
“That the forum passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 19 Northern governors.
“That we strongly condemn the killings, harassments, and attacks of protesting Nigerians (allegedly) by some overzealous members of Nigeria police and some sponsored thugs in Abuja, Kano, Plateau and Bauchi states.
“That we call on the Inspector General of police to urgently arrest the erring police officers and hoodlums responsible for the attacks.
“That we support in totality the continuous peaceful protests by Nigerians across the country over police brutality and call on the protesters to remain focused and peaceful.”
It added: “That we condemn the persistent insecurity in Nigeria particularly in the North, despite the huge investment in Armed Forces of Nigeria.
“That we are deeply worried over the plight of IDPs and the communities in the North East and call on government and international donors to as a matter of urgency, do more in addressing the medical, food and sanitation needs of the people affected by insecurity in the region.
“That we call on Mr President to immediately sack the current service chiefs and restructure the entire security architecture of Nigeria.
“That we further call on Mr President to take immediate advantage of the ongoing protests and restructure the country’s security architecture.
“Finally, that the forum call (on) Nigerians from all works of life to continue to speak out (peacefully) against the insecurity and urgent need of its restructuring until Mr President acts.”

Reporter

