EndSARS: Obiano announces 24-hour curfew, as protesters attack police stations, free suspects in Anambra

#EndSARS protesters across Anambra State, on Thursday, went berserk, when they attacked police formations across the state, where they freed suspects, burnt and looted the police stations.

In Nnewi, the industrial hub of the state, protesters, who converged to observe what they called candle light procession in the night of Wednesday, October 21, went wild, and attacked the Central Police Station, Nnewi, where they freed suspects in the cell, and went ahead to set the station on fire.

When New Telegraph arrived the station on Thursday morning, all the entire blocks at the station were on fire, even as hoodlums crashed in on the rowdy atmosphere to loot the station, carting away motorcycles, vehicles and other valuables.

There was no police personnel in sight; but residents of the area gathered in their numbers to have glimpse of the inferno.

One of the onlookers, who gave his name as Izuchukwu Uba, told our reporter that youths of the area had, earlier on Wednesday, gathered in their great numbers at the Nnewi High School, Nnewi, with alleged intention to hold a #EndSARS protest; but could not hold the protest due to alleged surveillance mounted by security personnel, who were on patrol.

“It was Wednesday that they wanted to hold the protests, but security personnel were everywhere in Nnewi, so, they converged in the night and did their protest. They also burnt the INEC office and police quarters in Nnewi, in addition to burning the Central Police Station. Go to the INEC office and the police staff quarters and see to yourself,” he said.

The Divisional Police Officer of the CPS, Nnewi, Mr. Harrison Nnandi Anabike, could not be reached to speak on the development, because, he neither answered his calls nor replied text messages sent to his cell phone.

There was also the insinuation that some individuals lost their lives during a similar night protest in Onitsha, the commercial nerve center of the state. Reports from Onitsha also had it that the 3-3 Police Station in the area was also burnt, and detainees freed.

An eyewitness in Onitsha confirmed the developments to our reporter. He said some protesters arrived at about 10am on Thursday, shot sporadically in the air before setting the station on fire, after freeing those detained in the police cell.

“Yes, the 3-3 Station is now on fire. I am already at the scene. About 10 persons died during the midnight protest around the Old Market Road in Onitsha. At about 10am today (Thursday), they shifted to 3-3 area and got the police station burnt,” he reported.

There was no official report from the state police command over the developments. The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Haruna Mohammed, did not answer his calls to react to the developments. Text messages sent to his cell phone and his whatsapp line were not replied as at press time.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has imposed a 24-hours curfew in the state over the tensed atmosphere occasioned by #EndSARS protests. The governor, in a statewide broadcast, Thursday, directed that schools and markets in the state should remain closed.

“I am compelled to address you today by reason of the growing tension across the country ignited by recent efforts by Nigerian youths to ask for a better Nigeria. Therefore, all schools and markets in the state are, hereby, closed. All gatherings by groups and associations under any name or label from 8pm are banned.

“The law enforcement agencies in the state are, hereby, directed to enforce compliance. We cannot afford to repeat the same mistake that created the problem we are trying to solve in the first place …,” he announced.

Like this: Like Loading...