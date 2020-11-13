EndSARS: Obiano donates N25m, 13 vehicles to police

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday donated N25 million and 13 vehicles to the state Police Command. The donation, Obiano said, was in appreciation of sacrifices made by officers and men of the Police Command in protecting public property during the #EndSARS protests.

A breakdown of the money shows that four relatives of policemen murdered during the protest got N2 million each while injured police officers and men got N250,000 each for their personal use. The governor said his administration would pay their hospital bills. Also, 11 Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and their men, as well as the Special Anti-Cultism Unit, Police Mobile bases; 29 and 54 Awka and Onitsha got either N1 million and N2 million each. Also, the Area Commander, Onitsha, got N500,000 while the Command Situation Office got N1 million.

The governor also donated 13 operational vehicles to the command for rapid response operations in the state. He said: “This is to show appreciation to the police in Anambra State for their roles in protecting public property in the state and to commiserate with the families of those policemen that lost their lives during the protests.”

Obiano also directed the command to flush out people living in uncomplicated buildings as, according to him, they are the major hideouts of miscreants and hoodlums. He commended the youth and traditional rulers for coming out to join the police in protecting public property during the protests.

Earlier, the state Police Commissioner, John Abang Bassey, appealed for support to families of the fallen policemen, modest grants to the police personnel who lost valuable personal and household assets in the attack on their barracks.

