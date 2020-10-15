Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Obiano sacks aide for being ex-SARS’ Commander

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has sacked his Senior Special Assistant on Security, CSP James Nwafor for being a former Commander of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).
He promised to secure freedom for all illegally detained suspects under custody of the defunct police unit.
Obiano said this while addressing the mammoth crowd who thronged the Anambra Government House, Awka, as part of the anti-SARS protest going on in most states.
Nwafor, a retired Police officer, was a former Commander at the Awkuzu SARS office, and had come under a series of attacks over alleged high spate of extra judicial killing during his reign.
He also announced that a special panel headed by the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice had been set up to document human rights violations and abuses by the defunct SARS with a view to getting justice for victims and bringing closure to old injuries.
He assured the people that he would personally visit all the facilities of the defunct SARS in the state and effect immediate release of suspects who are unlawfully held in the cells and commended the protesters for conducting themselves peacefully so far.
Meanwhile, traffic on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway was grounded by the team of anti-SARS protesters and other group of Nigerians who were clamouring for reopening the nations universities.
The gridlock spans from Immigration junction through Aromma to around Regina Caeli which make up half of the stretch of the road through the capital.
Smaller vehicles who knew the terrain tried to meander their way through the link roads with the town.
Some motorists, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressed frustration as a result of the setback the gridlock had on their journeys.
James Nnaji, a truck driver, said he was heading to Lagos but had given up on the journey until the road became clear.
Nnaji urged the Federal Government to address the demands of the protesters so that things would return to normal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity is destroying Nigeria, says Amb. Kwande

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande has said Nigerian as a nation is gone considering the prevailing insecurity ravaging some part of the country particularly the Northeast, Northwest and Northcentral zones of the country which has became a serious nightmare that must be addressed with utmost sincerity. He said the Northern region belonged […]
Metro & Crime

Five get death sentence for abducting, killing oil worker

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

A Rivers State High Court has sentenced five people to death by hanging for the kidnapping and murder of Anthony Okoro. The victim was working with the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) before he was murdered. The presiding judge, Justice George Omereji, ruled that the evidence and exhibits tendered before the court showed that the […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Diri directs resumption for level 1-12 Civil Servants

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed all Civil Servants from grade levels 1-12 to resume work from Tuesday, September 1. Senator Diri gave the directive on Monday during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce in Government House, Yenagoa. The governor had on March 26 asked those category of workers to stay at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: