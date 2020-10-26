News

#EndSARS: Offensive weapons in wrong hands, Police warn Nigerians

Posted on

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Worried by the spate of attacks on Correctional Centres and Police stations by hoodlums in the wake of the widespread protests across the country over alleged Police brutalities of citizens, the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, has warned citizens to be vigilant.
Macdon, in a statement in Uyo, the state capital, on Monday, urged citizens to religiously observed the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on Akwa Ibom on the orders of Governor Udom Emmanuel between the hours of 8:pm to 6:am.
He said the warning became necessary following the targeted attacks on Police stations and prisons in which some criminal elements carted away arms and ammunition during the melee.
According to him, most of the criminals, who escaped from jails during the prison breaks, have relocated to safer areas to avoid being re-arrested, while hoodlums who seized weapons from the besieged Police stations could deploy them against the ordinary citizens.
Urging citizens to stay within the ambit of the law and abide by the curfew regime, the Police spokesman assured that operatives of the Command were mopping up stolen items in the post-protest era including small arms and light weapons in circulation.

