#EndSARS officers killed my brother, took away his car, protester alleges

The viral Port Harcourt protester, DJ Kaka, has disclosed that he will not back out of the #EndSARS movement until he brings down the overzealous police officers down, who killed his brother and took away his car.

 

The disc jockey, who is reportedly a Masters Degree holder and schooled in Ghana, had earlier narrated in a video that went viral how he came back from Ghana only to witness his twin brother being killed by SARS operative.

 

He added that the policemen not only killed his brother, they also took his car away.

 

DJ Kaka himself said he was also arrested recently just for owning an iPhone thereby having to spend months in prison before he was released.

 

He noted that his experience has changed his life. In a new video, he named himself, #EndSars- Boy and promised to make sure the SARS operatives pay for their actions.

