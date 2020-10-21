EndSARS: Ogun closes schools, suspends ‘okada’ riders’ operations

T

he Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday night ordered the closure of schools following violent protests by youths across the state.

The governor, who gave the order while addressing journalists at his office in Abeokuta, the state capital, also ordered massive deployment of security personnel around the correctional centres and public buildings.

Abiodun also suspended operations of motorcyclists, popularly known as “okada” riders in the state.

The governor said, the decision became imperative as a result of the violent protests that is rocking different parts of the state.

According to him, the decisions were taken at an emergency meeting with security chiefs to assess the security threats of the protests.

He disclosed that both public and private schools in the state remain closed until Monday, October 26.

Abiodun also ordered deployment of joint security patrol team to protect the lives and properties of residents of the state.

The governor disclosed that the government is also considering a curfew.

He lamented that despite all the government’s efforts to engage and address the demands of the protesters, they have remained adamant and continued with the protests.

The governor said, “All schools are closed till Monday, 26th October, 2020.

“Operation of commercial motorcycle, popularly called Okada, is suspended across the state for tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st October, in the first instance.

“Increased security around the correctional centres and public buildings

“Blockade of highways and molestation of innocent citizens going about their lawful business by protesters will no longer be tolerated.

“Deployment of joint patrol teams of security agencies to ensure no threat to public security”.

The governor however appealed to the protesters to dialogue with the government to address their demands.

Like this: Like Loading...