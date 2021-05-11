EndSARS: Ogun judicial panel treats 58 petitions

The Ogun State judicial panel set up to investigate police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings in the state yesterday said that it has treated 58 petitions within its six months sitting period.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd.), disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the panel within the last six months.

According to him, “The panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.”

Olugbemi said the panel rejected some petitions because they were not in line with the terms of reference that the atpanel was given by the government.

The chairman assured all petitioners and respondents of justice without fear or favour, as the panel’s report was ready for submission to government while he revealed that after the submission, it was left for the government to implement the report or not.

Speaking on some of the challenges faced by the panel, the chairman said: “Although the panel encountered some logistics challenges, it was able to surmount them.”

It will be recalled that the panel was inaugurated in October last year by Governor Dapo Abiodun and was given a six-month period to receive and investigate petitions from members of the public whose rights had been violated and abused by security personnel within the state and also to make appropriate recommendations to the government

