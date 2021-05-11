News

#EndSARS: Ogun judicial panel treats 58 petitions

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State judicial panel set up to investigate police brutality, human rights violations and extra-judicial killings in the state yesterday said that it has treated 58 petitions within its six months sitting period.

 

Chairman of the panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd.), disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists on the activities of the panel within the last six months.

 

According to him, “The panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or half-way by the petitioners.”

 

Olugbemi said the panel rejected some petitions because they were not in line with the terms of reference that the  atpanel was given by the government.

 

The chairman assured all petitioners and respondents of justice without fear or favour, as the panel’s report was ready for submission to government while he revealed that after the submission, it was left for the government to implement the report or not.

 

Speaking on some of the challenges faced by the panel, the chairman said: “Although the panel encountered some logistics challenges, it was able to surmount them.”

 

It will be recalled that the panel was inaugurated in October last year by Governor Dapo Abiodun and was given a six-month period to receive and investigate petitions from members of the public whose rights had been violated and abused by security personnel within the state and also to make appropriate recommendations to the government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gov. Emmanuel to Media: Be vehicle of propagation of A’Ibom’s positive heritage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Media houses in Akwa Ibom state have been urged to serve as a vehicle for propagation of positive lifestyle in the state. Governor Emmanuel who stated this while performing the official opening of an Abak-based radio station, Redemption FM (101.5) at Oku Abak, on Friday, also directed that Oku Abak be included as one of […]
News

N’Korea fires two short-range missiles, US still open to dialogue

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the first such tests under President Joe Biden and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang. The North Korean activity involved weapons systems at the low end of the spectrum that were not […]
News

Ogoni group demands investigation into alleged police invasion of Nunieh’s residence

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Ogoni Welfare Association Lagos, the umbrella body of all Ogonis resident in Lagos State, has strongly condemned the alleged illegal invasion of the private residence of the former interim Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Joi Nunieh by operatives of the Nigeria Police in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica