EndSARS: Ogun panel recommends N218m compensation against police

The Ogun State Judicial Panel of Investigation on Police Brutality and extra judicial killings yesterday recommended a total payment of over N218 million as compensation for victims and families of victims of brutality and violation of human rights by Police and other security personnel in the state. The Chairman of the Panel, Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) who disclosed this while presenting the report of the panel to Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the compensation is to be paid to 42 victims or families of victims as identified by the panel.

Olugbemi added that the panel also made recommendations for the investigation, discipline and where appropriate, prosecution of certain personnel to serve as deterrent and in the interest of justice He revealed that the panel received a total of 106 petitions, out of which 58 were treated and the remaining 48 were withdrawn, rejected or abandoned wholly or halfway by the petitioners. According to the chairman: “The 289 pages report captured the testimonies and evidences of gory details of torture, unjustifiable shootings, inhumane treatment and other forms of human rights abuses leading to brain damage, spinal cord injuries, permanent disability, death,loss of means of livelihood, unlawful seizure of personal properties and various forms of atrocities”.

The chairman further disclosed that most of the police officers that the panel came across were found to be grossly deficient in knowledge and professional training required for efficiency in the Police Force, urging government to put machinery in place to address the situation.

Abiodun while receiving the report assured the implementation of the recommendations towards having a peaceful society that will engender more robust relationship between the people and security agencies. “I believe that the implementation of this report will end the gory experience often encountered by residents of the state,” he assured. The governor added that it was important for all of us as a people and security agencies to ensure and foster a continued and mutually beneficial relationship.

