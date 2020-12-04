EndSARS: Ondo judicial panel receives over 30 petitions against police brutality

Following the setup of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry by the Ondo State Government to investigate cases of police brutality and abuse of human rights by security operatives, particularly by the men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a total of 32 petitions have been received. The Chairman of the NinemanPanel, JusticeAdeolaSadiq, (Rtd) stated this onThursday during the inaugural sitting of the panelinAkure, thestatecapital.

While assuring that the panel will be transparent in the course of its assignment, Justice Sadiq stated that the panel would still be available to receive more petitions from aggrieved members of the publicinorder toensurethateveryone getsjustice.

JusticeSadiqwhoaddedthat the panel which will be sitting only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, stated that the sitting will last for a duration of sixmonths. He said: “As at today, 32 petitions have been received from members of the public. We shall continue to receive petitions as we intend to accord everyone an equal opportunity to attain justice as long as they are ready to pursue it before this panel.

Like this: Like Loading...