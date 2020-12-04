News

#EndSARS: Ondo judicial panel receives over 30 petitions against police brutality

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Following the setup of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry by the Ondo State Government to investigate cases of police brutality and abuse of human rights by security operatives, particularly by the men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a total of 32 petitions have been received. The Chairman of the NinemanPanel, JusticeAdeolaSadiq, (Rtd) stated this onThursday during the inaugural sitting of the panelinAkure, thestatecapital.

While assuring that the panel will be transparent in the course of its assignment, Justice Sadiq stated that the panel would still be available to receive more petitions from aggrieved members of the publicinorder toensurethateveryone getsjustice.

JusticeSadiqwhoaddedthat the panel which will be sitting only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, stated that the sitting will last for a duration of sixmonths. He said: “As at today, 32 petitions have been received from members of the public. We shall continue to receive petitions as we intend to accord everyone an equal opportunity to attain justice as long as they are ready to pursue it before this panel.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps pass 2021 Budget for second reading, commit to appropriations c’ttee

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The N13.082 trillion Appropriation Bill, 2021 Wednesday passed through second reading in the House of Representatives. Recall that the House commenced debate on the bill on Tuesday, where several members spoke on the proposed law. Opening the debate on Wednesday, Hon. Mohammed Wudil (APC, Kano) praised the spirit and letters of the budget but called […]
News Top Stories

Policemen involved in rights violation’ll be prosecuted –Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured that policemen involved in the violation of citizens’ rights in the country would be investigated and prosecuted. This came as he hinted that reforms of the nation’s police were underway to ensure better service delivery.   Osinbajo gave this assurance yesterday while interacting with newsmen after a meeting with the […]
News Top Stories

CJN tasks judges on delay in justice delivery

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

…says N110bn judiciary budget inadequate   Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad yesterday tasked judges of lower courts on the need for a fast and prompt justice delivery system.   The CJN, who spoke at the virtual opening of the 2020 All Nigeria Judges’ Conference for judges of lower courts, at the National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: